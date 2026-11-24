Former London councillor Mariam Hamou was sentenced after pleading guilty to uttering threats causing death against Mayor Josh Morgan. The court ordered probation, mental health counseling, and a firearm prohibition for ten years.

A former London, Ontario city councillor has been sentenced after pleading guilty to uttering threats causing death involving London Mayor Josh Morgan. Mariam Hamou, 51, received her sentence following proceedings where the court heard that Hamou and Morgan had once been friends.

Mariam Hamou Sentenced For Threats

Their relationship deteriorated significantly over time, leading to the criminal charges that have now come to light. The charge against Hamou stems from a September 2026 social media post. In this post, she wrote that she would be beating the sh*t out of Josh Morgan when she could. She further added that he was sitting pretty while her life was in ruins.

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A friend responded to Hamou's post by stating that she was clearly having a mental issue. This friend then contacted the police to report the incident. The police intervention led to the criminal proceedings that Hamou is now facing. Before sentencing, Hamou apologized for her actions.

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She told the court that she wanted to apologize and take full responsibility for what she did. Her defense counsel had sought a sentence of two years' probation on her behalf. As part of the sentencing order, Hamou must have no contact with Morgan or his family members. She is also required to remain at least 25 metres away from city hall.

Mental Health Conditions Imposed on Hamou

Additionally, Hamou must participate in mental health counselling. She is prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years. Hamou has no prior criminal record, which was noted during the proceedings. In delivering her decision, Justice Ghazala Zaman described the matter as an isolated incident.

She noted the expectations placed on elected officials in such situations. Zaman said that she believed this was an isolated incident. She added that the public expects a higher standard from those who hold public office. This statement highlights the scrutiny faced by public figures.

Hamou had been scheduled to stand trial next year on separate charges. These charges included extortion and criminal harassment that were laid in 2025.

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Separate Charges Dropped Against Hamou

However, those separate charges were dropped before the trial could proceed. This leaves the threat conviction as the primary legal consequence for Hamou. The case has drawn attention to the behavior of former public officials. It also underscores the legal consequences of online threats against public figures.

Hamou's sentence reflects the court's view of the incident. It balances accountability with the recognition of her lack of prior record. The order includes strict conditions to ensure the safety of Mayor Morgan. These conditions remain in effect for the duration of her probation.

With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella. The publication of this case occurred on November 24, 2026, at 11:49 a.m. EST. A photo shows Mariam Hamou sitting in a Committee Room at London City Hall in March 2025.