Former Liberal MP Han Dong Announces bid for Toronto city council after being cleared in foreign interference inquiry

Han Dong , a former federal Liberal MP who resigned from caucus amid allegations of foreign interference, has announced his candidacy for a Toronto city council seat in the upcoming municipal election .

Dong declared his intention on social media to run in the ward of Scarborough North, pledging to use his experience from both provincial and federal levels of government to stimulate economic growth and fiscal responsibility at city hall. His decision follows the conclusion of a long‑running public inquiry into foreign interference that ultimately exonerated him and a subsequent settlement in his defamation lawsuit against Global News.

The journey to this point has been marked by both political controversy and personal vindication. Dong first entered elected office as a member of the Ontario Liberal Party, serving as the MPP for Trinity‑Spadina from 2014 to 2018. He then transitioned to federal politics, winning the seat of Don Valley North for the Liberal Party in both the 2019 and 2021 elections.

However, in March 2023, he stepped down from the Liberal caucus after a Global News report alleged that he had communicated with the Chinese Consulate regarding the 2021 federal election. Dong denied any wrongdoing and maintained that his interactions were entirely appropriate. The allegations became part of a broader national conversation about foreign interference, particularly from China, in Canadian electoral processes.

To address these concerns, the federal government launched a public inquiry, formally titled the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions. The inquiry held extensive hearings, examining numerous cases and testimony from political figures, intelligence officials, and journalists. After more than a year of investigation, the final report was released in 2025.

The commission concluded that there was no evidence to support the claim that Dong had engaged in any improper conduct or that he had acted on behalf of a foreign government. The report essentially cleared his name, stating that the media coverage had misinterpreted his actions. Following the release of the findings, Dong pursued a defamation lawsuit against Global News, which resulted in a settlement later in 2025.

With the cloud of suspicion lifted, Dong is now turning his attention to municipal politics. He framed his campaign around economic development and prudent budgeting, emphasizing that Scarborough North needs a representative with a proven track record of securing investment and creating jobs. His platform includes attracting new businesses to the area, improving infrastructure, and ensuring that Toronto's finances are managed responsibly.

Dong's entry into the municipal race adds another layer to an already complex electoral landscape in Toronto, where several incumbent councillors are facing challenges and the city is grappling with issues such as housing affordability, transit expansion, and public safety. His background in both provincial and federal Liberal parties may provide him with a network of connections and fundraising advantages, but it also ties him to the broader Liberal brand at a time when the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces declining poll numbers.

Some political observers wonder whether the lingering controversy, even though he was cleared, will have any residual effect on his campaign. Municipal elections in Toronto are officially non‑partisan, with candidates not running under party banners.

However, political affiliations are often known and can influence voter perception. Dong will have to navigate this environment carefully, highlighting his local commitment while distancing himself from the partisan baggage of his federal past. The ward of Scarborough North, like many suburban Toronto ridings, is diverse and faces challenges related to transit, service delivery, and community development. Dong's promise to bring investment and jobs resonates with voters concerned about the city's post‑pandemic recovery and affordability crisis.

If elected, he would join a city council that has seen significant turnover in recent years, following the 2022 election that reduced the number of wards and introduced a new electoral map. Dong's campaign will likely focus on door‑to‑door canvassing, community meetings, and building coalitions with local groups. His experience as an MPP and MP, where he dealt with policy areas such as transportation, infrastructure, and community affairs, could be presented as relevant to the municipal role.

At the same time, he will need to address questions about why he left federal politics and whether he intends to return to the provincial or federal stage in the future. His announcement signals a renewed attempt to remain in public office after a tumultuous period. It also reflects the way political careers can be reshaped by legal and quasi‑judicial processes, such as public inquiries, that can restore reputations.

For the residents of Scarborough North, the choice will be whether they view Han Dong as a fighter who overcame false allegations or as a politician whose presence still carries unwanted controversy. The municipal election is scheduled for October 2024, and the nomination period is now open. Dong will have to compete against other candidates who may be better known in the local community and have longer ties to the ward.

His success will depend on his ability to translate his high‑profile political experience into concrete local issues and to reassure voters that his focus will be on municipal concerns alone. Regardless of the outcome, his candidacy underscores the intersection of federal‑provincial politics with local governance in a major Canadian city





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