Former Laurentian Faculty Push for Inquiry After Partial Severance Payments

Former professors at Laurentian University, whose contracts were cut during the institution's insolvency, demand a public inquiry into the handling of the CCAA process, the use of millions in legal fees, and the ongoing financial obligations to the province.

A coalition of former Laurentian University professors, whose contracts were terminated during the institution's financial collapse, has renewed its demand for a public inquiry after receiving their severance payments.

The payments, issued this month, amount to only a quarter of the amounts originally owed and arrive five years after Laurentian announced it was insolvent. In a press release dated June 15, the Terminated Faculty Committee highlighted that June 2026 marks more than five and a half years since the university's board and administration appeared before Ontario Chief Justice Morawetz to place the public university under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act, a legal route normally reserved for private companies.

The committee asserts that the university has taken no responsibility for what it calls an unprecedented educational disaster and calls for full transparency through a public inquiry that would open all financial records, examine the total cost of the CCAA process, and trace the tens of millions of dollars that flowed to multinational law firms, accounting firms and consulting firms. The committee's statement criticises the current board and administrators for remaining attached to the CCAA strategy and for the alleged mismanagement of funds.

They note that Laurentian's decision to retain roughly 75 per cent of the money taken from former staff and creditors left terminated faculty with insufficient resources to rebuild their careers and lives. The press release argues that the university's leadership knowingly violated a legal agreement and acted in a manner that undermined union contracts and human‑rights obligations.

It claims the administration secretly engineered the CCAA filing a year in advance, allowing the university's financial precarity to worsen, and then used the process to downsize the institution without consulting the province, unions or the community. According to the release, the fallout from the CCAA filing included the elimination of 69 academic programs and departments, the loss of 194 positions, the termination of agreements with three federated universities, the sale of the historic Bell Mansion and other university lands, and a severe reputational blow.

The group also references the Auditor‑General's investigation, which was reportedly resisted by former President Robert Haché and his inner circle. Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk described the CCAA as a last‑resort mechanism designed for private enterprises, not publicly funded universities. Following the controversy, Canada's Parliament enacted legislation to prevent any public post‑secondary institution from using the CCAA again.

The terminated faculty committee warns that Laurentian will continue to impose a financial burden on the province, paying more than $2 million annually in rent until 2038, underscoring what they consider a continuing injustice for the public education system





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Laurentian University Public Inquiry CCAA Faculty Severance Higher Education

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