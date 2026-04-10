Former Langley Developer Accused of $800,000 Fraud While Incarcerated

Mark John Chandler, a former Langley developer known for his involvement in the Murrayville House project, is accused of defrauding a U.S. development company of $800,000 while serving time in prison for a prior fraud conviction. The allegations involve a complex scheme related to the redevelopment of the Frank Sinatra Post Office site in New Jersey. The article details Chandler's history, the specifics of the alleged fraud, and the current legal proceedings, emphasizing that the allegations have not been proven and no criminal charges have been filed.

Mark Chandler, a former Langley developer, finds himself embroiled in yet another fraud accusation, this time allegedly defrauding a U.S. development company, KMS Development Partners Ltd., of $800,000. The alleged fraudulent activities transpired while Chandler was incarcerated for a separate, unrelated fraud committed in Los Angeles.

Chandler's name is familiar in British Columbia, particularly for his involvement in the development of Murrayville House, a condo complex near Langley Memorial Hospital. The Murrayville House project's collapse, marked by creditor lawsuits, construction delays, and accusations of selling the same condo units multiple times, led to Chandler's extradition to California in 2019. He was then sentenced to six years behind bars and released in January 2025. Now, according to lawsuits filed in New Jersey, Chandler is accused of orchestrating a new fraud from behind prison walls. This latest case centers around KMS Development Partners Ltd., a real estate development firm focused on redeveloping the Frank Sinatra Post Office site in Hoboken, New Jersey, into a major hotel. KMS had acquired the site from the U.S. government in the summer of 2022 and was seeking construction financing. \On January 4, 2023, KMS representatives were introduced to a man identifying himself as Marcus Hamilton Chandler, purportedly a wealthy descendant of the London-based Chandler family and the chairman of the Chandler Family Trust. The agreement saw Chandler offering $157 million in construction loans. However, the promised funds never materialized. Instead, KMS transferred $300,000 into an escrow account supposedly controlled by the trust on January 17, 2023. This payment was intended to cover due diligence, advisory, and other expenses related to the loan. Further negotiations in February led to a commitment fee of $500,000 in March 2023. The purported investment crumbled on July 19, 2023, when KMS's vice president of construction management, Robert Reed, revealed that Marcus Hamilton Chandler was, in fact, Mark John Chandler, already serving a sentence for previous fraud. KMS subsequently filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Chandler. The legal proceedings have been marked by Chandler's lack of participation. He failed to appear at court conferences, attend depositions, or even submit initial disclosures. \Following his release from U.S. prison in January 2025, Chandler was slated for deportation, most likely to Canada, although he also holds British citizenship. It is important to note that all allegations against Chandler remain unproven in court, and there is no indication of any criminal charges filed in relation to this case. The Langley Advance Times has made efforts to contact the U.S. Department of Justice office in Newark, New Jersey, to ascertain the presence of any ongoing criminal investigation. Chandler's past includes a conviction for theft in Arizona in the early 2000s and a conviction for spousal battery in California in 2009. The photograph of Mark Chandler outside the B.C. Supreme Court several years ago, during an extradition hearing, serves as a visual reminder of his complex legal history. The case highlights the potential for complex fraud schemes to continue even from behind bars, drawing attention to the sophistication and audacity of such alleged white-collar crimes





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Maskeen Faces Receivership On Surrey, Langley ProjectsHoward is a freelance real estate reporter based in Vancouver who covers the development industry, housing policy, and commercial real estate. He was previously Western lead at STOREYS, where his work was nominated for a Jack Webster award.

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