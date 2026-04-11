Former Junior Hockey Player Dane Nisbet Killed in Sarnia Shooting

Dane Nisbet, a 20-year-old former junior hockey player, was fatally shot in Sarnia, Ontario. The incident at a college campus bar prompted an outpouring of condolences from the hockey community and beyond. Investigations are underway, while organizations who knew Nisbet remember his dedication, kindness and impact on the lives of those he touched.

April 11, 2026 at 9:40AM EDT. The community is in mourning following the tragic death of Dane Nisbet, a 20-year-old former junior hockey player, who was the victim of a fatal shooting in Sarnia , Ontario, on Friday, April 10, 2026. Condolences and tributes are flooding in from various hockey organizations and community members, highlighting the impact Nisbet had on those around him.

The incident occurred at a college campus bar, leaving the community reeling from the sudden loss of a young man with a promising future. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and bring those responsible to justice. Nisbet's passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and support for his family and loved ones, emphasizing the strong bonds within the hockey community and the wider Sarnia-Lambton area. \Nisbet’s hockey career spanned several organizations in southwestern Ontario, leaving a positive mark on each team he played for. He most recently played with the North Middlesex Stars of the PJCHL, who expressed deep sadness and paid tribute to his character and passion for the game. Statements from the Stars emphasized Nisbet's kindness, determination, and his unwavering support for his teammates, remembering him as a valued member of the team. Prior to his time with the Stars, Nisbet played for the Mooretown Flags, Sarnia Legionnaires, and Lambton Jr. Sting AAA teams. General Manager John Baker of the Mooretown Flags told CTV News that Nisbet had taken a step back from hockey this year to enroll in the Canadian Armed Forces, underscoring his dedication and varied interests. The Flags also extended their deepest condolences, noting the profound impact of the loss on the community and the lasting bond between teammates. The Jr. Sting AAA team echoed these sentiments, expressing their solidarity with the Nisbet family and the entire Sarnia-Lambton community during this difficult time, showcasing the interconnectedness of these hockey organizations.\The Sarnia Legionnaires of the GOHL also acknowledged Nisbet's contribution to their team, recalling his impact during his short time with the club. They recognized his love for the game and his value as a teammate, offering sincere condolences to his family and friends. The Legionnaires also provided resources for those struggling with the emotional impact of the tragedy, directing individuals to the Canadian Mental Health Association. The absence of any arrests at this time adds to the community's concern and underscores the ongoing nature of the investigation. The shared sentiments from these organizations, including expressions of shock, grief, and support for Nisbet's family and friends, demonstrate the close-knit nature of the hockey community and the significant impact Nisbet had on those who knew him. The collective response underscores the community's commitment to healing and support in the face of this profound loss. The investigation continues, and the community awaits further developments and answers in the hope of finding justice for Dane Nisbet





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