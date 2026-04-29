Former Hudson’s Bay at Yonge-Bloor Could Become Self-Storage Facility

Brookfield Properties proposes converting upper levels of the former Hudson’s Bay department store at Bloor and Yonge into a self-storage warehouse, citing market challenges and the decline of large-format retail. The plan also includes retail renovations and façade upgrades.

The iconic building formerly occupied by Hudson’s Bay at the prominent intersection of Bloor and Yonge streets in downtown Toronto is being considered for a significant transformation – potentially becoming a self-storage warehouse catering to the needs of city residents.

A recent proposal submitted by Urban Strategies Inc. on behalf of Brookfield Properties outlines a plan to convert the upper floors of the once-grand department store into self-storage facilities. This move comes after Brookfield Properties has struggled to find a viable alternative use for the space following Hudson’s Bay’s departure. The developer cites challenging market conditions, inherent site constraints, and the broader decline in demand for large-format retail spaces as key factors hindering repurposing efforts.

The building’s unique location, directly above the bustling Yonge-Bloor subway interchange, and its substantial, deep floor plates have also presented difficulties in attracting tenants or developing alternative commercial ventures. Brookfield Properties argues that introducing a self-storage component would provide a complementary commercial use within the already vibrant mixed-use downtown core. The proposal emphasizes that the targeted floors – specifically those from the second to the fifth – currently remain vacant and pose significant challenges for feasible commercial development.

The developer believes that self-storage addresses a current gap in the market, offering a practical solution for utilizing this underused space. Importantly, the proposal isn’t solely focused on self-storage. Brookfield envisions this as a catalyst for broader improvements to the building, including a comprehensive renovation of the ground floor and concourse levels to reintroduce appealing retail spaces.

Furthermore, the plan includes recladding the building’s exterior façade to modernize its appearance and enhance its aesthetic appeal. The proposed self-storage facility would span an impressive 20,096 square metres, while the retail renovation would encompass 8,330 square metres. The developer highlights that the areas designated for self-storage receive minimal natural light and lack direct public access, making them ideally suited for this type of use.

Logistics for the self-storage operation would leverage the existing loading dock and parking facilities located off Asquith Avenue, which currently provides 11 loading spaces and 571 parking spots. The proposal underscores a perceived lack of self-storage options within downtown Toronto, suggesting that the addition of this facility would be a valuable service for residents. Brookfield Properties contends that this approach represents a responsible reuse of an existing, long-vacant space, minimizing the need for extensive new construction.

The renovation and recladding are intended to revitalize Bloor Street East, ensuring its continued vibrancy and appeal. The closure of the Hudson’s Bay location in 2022 marked the end of an era, as the department store had been a fixture at this busy intersection for over four decades. The situation was further compounded in 2025 when Hudson’s Bay filed for bankruptcy and subsequently closed all of its remaining retail locations across Canada.

This proposal represents a significant step towards finding a new purpose for this landmark building and addressing the evolving needs of the downtown Toronto community. The zoning bylaw amendment application for 2 & 90 Bloor St. E. is now under review, and the outcome will determine the future of this prominent corner of the city. The developer is hoping to breathe new life into the space, transforming it from a symbol of retail decline into a functional and modern asset





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