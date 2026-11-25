Former hockey player Jake Uberti leads daily cold water plunges in Halifax this November, raising thousands for Movember mental health charities while sharing his concussion recovery story.

For the month of November, 24-year-old Jake Uberti is bringing together men and women for the Daily Dip, a social media campaign supporting men's mental health.

Each morning, Uberti and his former teammates plunge into the frigid ocean water in Halifax. His campaign has raised thousands of dollars for Movember charities that fund mental health awareness and programs. The Movember global health movement began in November 2003. Male participants often grow moustaches during the month to raise money and awareness for men's health.

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Uberti Recovers From Concussions With Cold Water

Uberti's challenge takes a different approach to the well-known Movember movement. Uberti started the Daily Dip three years ago while recovering from one of his concussions, often jumping into the water alone. His concussions were so severe that at one point he was forced to mostly stay indoors and suspend physical activity for several months. I was told that the cold-water exposure would help me feel normal, Uberti said.

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This is now for anyone who is struggling or going through a hard period at a time in life so they know they can try again the next day and always do what is good for you. Uberti endured a long road to recovery following multiple concussions while playing hockey at a high level. It was lonely having the concussions, said the 24-year-old from Vaughn, Ont.

His playing career at Saint Mary's University was cut short, which had a harmful impact on his mental health. It was hard to wake up every day and not want to do anything that day, Uberti said. He is now healthy and has pushed forward in life. His competitive hockey days may be done, but he is still a student at Saint Mary's University and works as the team's equipment manager.

Daily Dip Launches With Helpful Self-Care Coping

He said he is armed with valuable life lessons and has honed helpful self-care coping mechanisms. I learned that not every day is going to be a good one, but I also learned that I needed to try again for the people around me, Uberti said. With that in mind, he launched the Daily Dip. The Daily Dip has grown to include dozens of participants.

Coaches and athletes from other varsity teams join Uberti each morning. I can't really have words to describe how proud I am of someone who has shown this kind of leadership, said Tyler Naugler, head coach of the Saint Mary's Huskies men's hockey team. This helps support not only the hockey team but the school and the community. I started doing this two years ago, added Huskies hockey player Lando Cato.

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Daily Dip Campaign Expands Beyond Original Group

It was just a small group of us at first, probably five or six of us. The campaign has since expanded well beyond that original group. It's overwhelming, I am very grateful, Uberti said when asked about the support the Daily Dip has received. I feel very loved and I try to reciprocate that love every single day.

He is committed to continuing his work to promote mental health awareness while signalling to his peers that they are not alone. The published reports are dated November 25, 2026. Photos from CTV News show people jumping into the water for the Daily Dips cold plunge charity challenge, including one image of a woman taking part. Another image shows Jake Uberti filming the Daily Dips.