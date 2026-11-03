Former Hockey Executive Tyler Robb King Charged With Sexual Offences

Tyler Robb King faces five charges including child luring and sexual exploitation involving underage hockey players in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Tyler Robb King, a former executive and broadcaster for junior hockey teams across Western Canada, is facing five criminal charges related to alleged sexual offences against underage male athletes. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police ( RCMP) confirmed that the thirty-nine-year-old was charged with three counts of child luring, one count of sexual exploitation, and one count of making child pornography. These allegations involve three victims who were under eighteen years old at the time of the incidents.

Details Of The Criminal Charges

All three alleged victims were male hockey players from Alberta and Saskatchewan who played within the Okotoks Oilers Athletic Association. Court documents indicate that the three separate child-luring charges occurred at or near Okotoks, Alberta. The first alleged offence took place between June 2021 and April 2023, the second between January 2021 and October 2024, and the third between September and October 2022. Police emphasize that none of these allegations have been proven in court yet.

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King's Employment History And Arrest

King served as a broadcaster and assistant general manager of business operations for the Okotoks Oilers until the summer of 2024. He joined the organization in 2021 and spent three seasons there before moving to British Columbia to work with the Nanaimo Clippers as vice-president of business operations. His career also included roles with teams in Fort McMurray and Brooks. He was arrested on Friday at the Lansdowne border crossing near Kingston, Ontario, after living and working in the United States. King was remanded into custody following a judicial interim release hearing and is expected to be returned to Alberta to face the charges.

Organization Response And Investigation

The Okotoks Oilers stated they were not aware of the allegations while King was employed by the organization. After his departure, they received unverified information that raised sufficient concern to warrant a closer look. The association reviewed the matter carefully and passed it to the RCMP. They are currently cooperating with investigators and maintaining that the safety and well-being of their players remains their highest priority. The investigation began after the organization contacted police about a former employee soliciting and compensating players for intimate images and sexual videos.

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Expert Commentary On Abuse Of Trust

Graham James survivor Greg Gilhooly noted that young athletes are particularly vulnerable when adults hold significant influence over their futures. He warned that if bad adults are in positions of power, bad things can happen due to the control those adults exert. Doug King, a professor of justice studies at Mount Royal University, added that using power, trust, or authority to exploit someone under eighteen is serious. Gilhooly also cautioned against dismissing allegations simply because someone is well-regarded in the community, stating that anybody is capable of everything.

Ongoing Police Inquiry Scope

RCMP Constable Dan Campbell clarified that the investigation is solely focused on the three identified victims as of right now. However, he welcomed anyone who believes they were a victim to come forward. The RCMP investigation remains ongoing, with police working alongside other jurisdictions to identify any additional potential victims. For anyone considering reporting past abuse, Gilhooly emphasized that the decision must remain their own, noting that coming forward has been beneficial for his own recovery process.