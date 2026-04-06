Former Harvard-Westlake Water Polo Player Accuses Teammate of Racism, S*xual A*sault, and School Complicity

A former water polo player at Harvard-Westlake School is suing his former teammate, alleging years of racist behavior, s*xual a*sault, and a culture of harassment enabled by the school's staff and administration.

Former Harvard-Westlake School water polo player Aidan Romain has accused his former teammate, Lucca van der Woude, of subjecting him to years of racist behavior and s*xual a*sault during their time together on the elite high school's team. Romain, who moved to Spain following the incidents, filed a lawsuit alleging that van der Woude, considered a water polo prodigy, fostered a culture of harassment and discrimination.

The accusations extend beyond van der Woude, implicating the school's staff, including water polo coach Jack Grover, for allegedly ignoring or minimizing reports of the misconduct, thereby protecting van der Woude and allowing the behavior to persist for years. The suit outlines a pattern of racist behavior, including the use of the N-word, dehumanizing language, and re-enactments of s*avery, which allegedly began when Romain joined the varsity team at age 14 and continued until van der Woude's arrest in February 2024. The lawsuit also claims that van der Woude openly bragged about his alleged illegal actions in front of school staff.\The lawsuit details a disturbing series of events, including accusations of s*xual a*sault. It alleges that van der Woude, along with another teammate, whipped Romain with exercise bands while making racially charged comments. The complaint further states that the harassment created a toxic environment where violence and humiliation were normalized and facilitated by the coaching staff and administration. The lawsuit alleges that van der Woude and his teammate Connor Kim, who is not a defendant, constantly dehumanized Romain. The former athlete claims that the harassment wasn't hidden. According to Romain, the school staff and Grover failed to intervene after reports of the harassment. Romain recalls instances of his teammates joking about his alleged behavior in front of school staff. The complaint presents evidence that points to a serious problem within the school's water polo team and the school's overall culture regarding its failure to address and prevent these violations from taking place.\In response to the allegations, Harvard-Westlake School, located in Studio City, has denied any wrongdoing. The school has stated that it takes all reports of misconduct seriously and adheres to mandatory reporting obligations. The school's spokesperson maintains that the allegations “mischaracterize facts and the school’s actions.” Notably, van der Woude was nowhere to be found at his home amid the accusations, and his mother stated that he was in the area. Van der Woude was arrested in February 2024 and admitted to digital penetration of a minor in juvenile court. He and his parents were ordered to pay over $49,000 in restitution. Van der Woude has denied the allegations. This case highlights a concerning narrative of racial harassment and s*xual misconduct within an elite high school environment. The case is a reminder of the far-reaching consequences of ignoring allegations of harassment and the responsibility institutions have to foster a safe and inclusive environment for all students





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harvard-Westlake Water Polo Racism S*Xual A*Sault Harassment

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2 dead after shooting outside Brampton elementary school: policePolice say two people are dead after a targeted shooting outside a Brampton elementary school Friday night.

Read more »

California High School Drops Punishment of Student for Pro-ICE Flyers After Inquiry From FIRE“[T]he problem is that when this student used his First Amendment right to nondisruptively voice his opinion that was contrary to the protesters, they suspended him, and that’s where the First Amendment steps in”

Read more »

Former MP Criticizes Sports Gambling ImplementationThe former MP who spearheaded the legalization of single-event sports betting in Canada expresses disappointment with its implementation, citing issues with private sector involvement and advertising, while still defending the original intent of the legislation.

Read more »

Robert Land Academy investigation brings former students hopeIt was the moment 41-year-old Jarett Holmes has been waiting decades to see - a police service sending out a message to the public that it’s actively investigating his former school for alleged child abuse.

Read more »

Strome scores against former team, Ducks’ skid extends to five games with loss to FlamesRyan Strome scored his 500th career point with a goal against his former team, Morgan Frost had two goals and the Calgary Flames sent the Anaheim Ducks to their fifth consecutive loss with a 5-3 victory Saturday night.

Read more »

YouTubers trespass at Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch, claim they were shot atConvicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch in rural Santa Fe County has attracted attention from all over the world, with some even trespassing to explore the property despite it being illegal.

Read more »