Former Footballers Abbie McManus and Jess Sigsworth Trade Boots for Helmets as Firefighters

Former England defender Abbie McManus and ex-Leicester City striker Jess Sigsworth have traded in their football boots for helmets and breathing apparatus as firefighters for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue. The pair, who used to share Women's Super League dressing rooms at Manchester United and Leicester City, are now side by side in their new roles.

For former England defender Abbie McManus and ex- Leicester City striker Jess Sigsworth , the shift from elite footballers to firefighters has come with plenty of unexpected moments.

The pair, who used to share Women's Super League dressing rooms at Manchester United and Leicester City, are now side by side in helmets and breathing apparatus as firefighters for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue. One minute they were playing football, the next they were helping to free a deer that had become trapped in railings.

'It was one of those moments where we just looked at each other and thought, how has this become our life? ' McManus said. The two friends grew up in the north of England and their paths crossed when they were at Manchester United. Their subsequent friendship helped to influence their next move.

'There were a couple of clubs that wanted us both,' McManus said. 'We said we'd move together. Leaving for Leicester was massive because Manchester is home.

' Professional footballing careers do not always end on players' own terms, with both McManus and Sigsworth forced to retire because of serious injuries. McManus was medically retired due to a bad break in her leg, while Sigsworth suffered another knee injury at Leicester.

'I was medically retired,' McManus explained. 'I had a bad break in my leg. It was a bitter pill to swallow. I tried for 18 months to come back but the surgeon eventually said: 'You're done.

' Football's your whole life. You've done it since you were 16 years old and then suddenly the big wide world comes at you.

' The pair were left searching for a new purpose, but a conversation in Leicester's dressing room proved pivotal. 'We just looked at each other one day and said: 'We're going to join the fire service,' McManus explained. 'And now we're sat here, which is surreal. ' For both, the similarities between football and firefighting helped them transition.

'The teamwork, the pressure, it's so similar,' Sigsworth said. 'We'd lose our minds sitting still in an office. ' Having joined a few months earlier, McManus was able to help Sigsworth navigate the recruitment process, something her friend valued. 'It's funny because she was always my captain,' Sigsworth said.

'Always helping people, always leading. She did the same for me getting into the fire service.

' They have also witnessed the transformation of women's football at first hand. 'When I joined Manchester City I was paying £380 subs just to play,' McManus said. 'Now little girls walk around wearing Ella Toone shirts. That's the best thing ever because girls can finally see a path.

' Both have also put their boots back on recently, representing the fire service in a seven-a-side emergency services tournament in Spain. They won, although Sigsworth's brief stint in goal did not go to plan.

'I'm a centre-forward! ' Sigsworth replied. 'They stuck me in net. One girl just booted it from kick-off and I was daydreaming.





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Abbie Mcmanus Jess Sigsworth Firefighters Greater Manchester Fire And Rescue Women's Super League Manchester United Leicester City Football Firefighting

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