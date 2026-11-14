Former environment ministers accuse Dabrusin of lying about Canada meeting Paris climate targets

Two former environment ministers say Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin is not telling the truth when she claims Canada remains committed to its Paris climate targets, as new figures show Canada is the worst-performing G7 country on emissions.

OTTAWA - Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin is being accused of lying by two of her predecessors for saying Canada is still committed to its Paris targets.

Former Ministers Dispute Dabrusin Paris Claims

The dispute erupted as Dabrusin attended the COP31 climate conference and repeated that Canada remains committed to its Paris Accord commitments. Former environment minister Catherine McKenna said the claim that Canada is still committed to its targets is factually untrue.

Also read Canada Receives Warm Reception at COP31 Despite Oil Investments, Says Minister Dabrusin

In a post on X, McKenna said Canada now has zero chance of meeting its 2030 Paris commitment and has no path to meet net zero by 2050, and she noted this is before any new oilsands or LNG projects are considered. McKenna is also attending COP31. Speaking to The Canadian Press from COP31 on Friday, former environment minister Steven Guilbeault said Dabrusin's claim to conference delegates that Canada is still committed to its Paris targets defies reason.

Advertisement

He said in general you should tell the truth, adding that as a politician he always felt he needed to be genuine with Canadians. Guilbeault pointed to the government's own modelling and reports from the Canadian Climate Institute. He said Dabrusin knows that and has seen those analyses. For her to claim that Canada is still committed to meeting the Paris targets, he said, is disingenuous and should have no place in politics.

Dabrusin Defends Canada Paris Commitments

In an interview with The Canadian Press before the trip, Dabrusin said Canada is absolutely committed to its Paris Accord climate commitments. It is a line the government has maintained despite every report and study over the past 18 months saying Canada is unlikely to meet those Paris targets. Under Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Ottawa promised to bring Canada's emissions to 30 per cent below 2005 levels.

In 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government increased that target to between 40 and 45 per cent and set a goal of hitting net-zero by 2050. According to the latest government figures, as of 2024, Canada had only achieved a 10.3 per cent reduction from 2005 levels. Total emissions were down 78 million tonnes in 21 years, making Canada the worst-performing country in the G7. The Canadian Climate Institute's modelling suggests Canada will not achieve net-zero by 2050.

Carney Suggests Abandoned 2030 Emissions Goals

Prime Minister Mark Carney said in June that Canada's emissions were likely to rise over the next few years, suggesting Canada has abandoned its 2030 commitments even if his government has not formally admitted it. Carney said the climate policies introduced under the Trudeau government were too expensive and divisive.

Advertisement

Jerry DeMarco, Canada's environment commissioner, reported last month that the government's latest projections indicate Canada will only achieve an emissions reduction of 28 per cent by 2030, taking into account the rollbacks in federal climate policy over the past 18 months. DeMarco's report cited the cancellation of the consumer carbon price, the two billion trees program, the oil and gas emissions cap, the electric vehicle mandate and the low-carbon fuel procurement program.

Climate Record Scrutiny Amid Policy Rollbacks

The report also cited the decision to weaken the industrial carbon price. The exchange has intensified scrutiny of Canada's climate record as COP31 delegates press countries on whether their pledges match their policies. The government has not formally abandoned its Paris targets, but its own projections and the commissioner's findings show a widening gap. McKenna and Guilbeault, both prominent figures in past Liberal climate policy, used the conference stage and social media to challenge Dabrusin's message directly.

Their intervention makes the dispute a public test of the government's credibility on climate commitments.