Former Environment Minister Catherine McKenna Criticizes Federal Government's Pipeline Assessment Changes

Catherine McKenna, the former environment minister who played a role in creating the Impact Assessment Agency, has expressed her concerns about the federal government's proposal to change how pipelines are assessed. The proposed changes would see international and interprovincial pipelines, transmission lines, and offshore renewable energy projects reviewed by the Canada Energy Regulator instead of the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada.

The former environment minister who helped to create the Impact Assessment Agency eight years ago says the federal government's proposal to change how pipelines are assessed risks delaying those projects even further.

Catherine McKenna, who was the environment minister in 2018 when the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced Bill C-69, the Impact Assessment Act, to overhaul major project reviews, expressed her concerns. The proposed changes would see international and interprovincial pipelines, transmission lines, and offshore renewable energy projects reviewed by the Canada Energy Regulator instead of the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada.

The proposed changes, which are undergoing a consultation period, would also give cabinet the power to approve long-route pipelines before the CER completes its review of project conditions and routing. Companies still would not be able to start construction until they get approval from the CER





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Pipeline Assessment Impact Assessment Agency Canada Energy Regulator Long-Route Pipelines Consultation Period Elizabeth May Jay Khosla

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