Yoan Zola, a former Canada Revenue Agency employee, was sentenced on Nov. 10 to a conditional sentence of two years less a day for breach of trust and trafficking in identity information, plus a concurrent two-month sentence for fraud under $5,000.

A former Canada Revenue Agency employee who pleaded guilty to three breach of trust and fraud-related charges will serve his sentence in the community, the RCMP says.

Yoan Zola was sentenced on Nov. 10 at Vancouver Provincial Court to a conditional sentence of two years less a day for breach of trust and trafficking in identity information, and a concurrent two-month conditional sentence for fraud under $5,000. The conditional sentences will be served in the community as long as Zola follows the supervision orders of the court. The sentencing brings the case to a close after more than four years.

Also read Former CRA employee Yoan Zola sentenced to conditional term for fraud and breach of trust

Yoan Zola Sentenced For Breach Of Trust

Zola was arrested in Vancouver in January 2026 and charged with breach of trust, trafficking in identity information, identity theft, fraud under $5,000, fraudulent personation, and use of a credit card obtained by crime. He pleaded guilty last July to three of the charges: breach of trust, fraud and trafficking in identity information. The other charges against him were stayed. The RCMP announced the sentencing in a news release issued Monday, Nov. 16.

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The charges were originally announced in March, when Zola was 35 years old. Federal Mounties in the Pacific region conducted an exhaustive investigation into Zola starting in 2022 after the Canada Revenue Agency reported that an employee had compromised taxpayer information. Staff Sgt. David Grey with the Federal Policing Pacific Region cyber and financial investigation team said Zola's actions undermined Canadians' trust in public institutions and their employees who have access to sensitive personal information.

The investigation was handled by the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region sensitive investigation unit. The RCMP E Division headquarters is located in Surrey, B.C. When the charges were announced, police said the victims impacted had been informed. No further details about the victims were provided.

CRA Cooperated With Mounties Investigation

The Canada Revenue Agency cooperated with the RCMP investigation. The case highlights the importance of protecting taxpayer information and the consequences of breaching that trust. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.