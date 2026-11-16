A former Canada Revenue Agency employee who pleaded guilty to breach of trust, fraud and trafficking in identity information will serve his sentence in the community. The RCMP says the investigation began in 2022 after taxpayer information was compromised.

Police say a former Canada Revenue Agency employee who pleaded guilty to three breach of trust and fraud-related charges will be serving his sentence in the community.

RCMP Investigates Former CRA Employee Yoan Zola

A statement from the RCMP says federal Mounties in the Pacific region conducted an exhaustive investigation into Yoan Zola starting in 2022 after the agency reported that an employee had compromised taxpayer information. Zola was arrested in Vancouver in January 2026 and charged with breach of trust, trafficking in identity information, identity theft, fraud under $5,000, fraudulent personation, and use of a credit card obtained by crime. Mounties say Zola pleaded guilty to three of the charges last July.

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Those charges were breach of trust, fraud and trafficking in identity information. The other charges against him were stayed. Zola was given a conditional sentence on Nov. 10 to serve two years less a day for the breach of trust and identity trafficking charges. He also received a concurrent two-month conditional sentence for the fraud charge.

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The sentences are to be served in the community as long as he follows the supervision orders of the court. Staff Sgt. David Grey with the Federal Policing Pacific Region cyber and financial investigation team says Zola's actions undermined Canadians' trust in public institutions and their employees who have access to sensitive personal information. The case began when the Canada Revenue Agency reported that an employee had compromised taxpayer information.

That report triggered the RCMP investigation in 2022. Federal Mounties in the Pacific region described their investigation as exhaustive. It led to Zola's arrest in Vancouver in January 2026. At the time of his arrest, Zola faced six charges related to breach of trust, identity information trafficking, identity theft, fraud under $5,000, fraudulent personation, and use of a credit card obtained by crime.

Yoan Zola Pleads Guilty to Three Charges

Three of those charges resulted in guilty pleas in July. The remaining charges were stayed by the Crown. The conditional sentence handed down on Nov. 10 means Zola will serve his time in the community rather than in custody. He must follow all supervision orders set by the court.

A conditional sentence of two years less a day applies to the breach of trust and identity trafficking charges. The concurrent two-month conditional sentence applies to the fraud charge. Staff Sgt. Grey said the outcome reflects the seriousness of the offence.

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He noted that public employees with access to sensitive personal information hold a special position of trust. Zola's actions undermined Canadians' trust in public institutions and their employees who have access to sensitive personal information, Grey said. The RCMP investigation into the compromise of taxpayer information began after the Canada Revenue Agency raised the alarm in 2022. Federal Mounties in the Pacific region handled the case.

Zola Sentenced to Conditional Community Terms

Zola was arrested in Vancouver in January 2026. He was charged with breach of trust, trafficking in identity information, identity theft, fraud under $5,000, fraudulent personation, and use of a credit card obtained by crime. He pleaded guilty last July to three charges: breach of trust, fraud and trafficking in identity information. The other charges were stayed.

On Nov. 10, Zola received a conditional sentence of two years less a day for the breach of trust and identity trafficking charges. He also received a concurrent two-month conditional sentence for the fraud charge. Both sentences are to be served in the community. Zola must follow the supervision orders of the court.

Staff Sgt. David Grey with the Federal Policing Pacific Region's cyber and financial investigation team said Zola's actions undermined Canadians' trust in public institutions and their employees who have access to sensitive personal information. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.