Former Conservative MPs Back Alberta Separation Referendum Amid Economic Grievances

Four ex-Conservative MPs, including a former Harper cabinet minister, endorse Alberta's October referendum on separation, citing unresolved federal policies that they say harm the province's resource-based economy. The 'leave' camp argues Alberta contributes more to federal coffers than it receives and faces hostility toward its energy sector, while the 'remain' side, led by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, disputes these claims. Polls show division along party lines, with majority support for separation among United Conservative Party voters but overwhelming opposition among NDP supporters. The referendum question asks whether the province should legally commence a process for a binding vote on independence.

At least four former Conservative MPs, including former Harper-era cabinet minister Jay Hill , have publicly expressed support for Alberta's separation from Canada, arguing that the province's longstanding grievances will never be addressed within the federation and that independence is the only viable option.

Hill, who served as government House leader and chief government whip under Stephen Harper, now resides in Calgary and previously led the defunct separatist Maverick Party. He stated he would be willing to campaign for the 'leave' side if asked, emphasizing the need for a rational, fact-based debate without exaggerated claims from either camp. The other former MPs backing the October 19 referendum include Leon Benoit, Val Meredith, and Allan Kerpan.

The referendum, announced by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, will ask voters whether the government should commence the legal process for a binding referendum on separation. Current Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, whose constituency is in rural Alberta, has declared he will campaign for the 'remain' side. Alberta's economy, heavily dependent on oil, gas, mining, forestry, and agriculture, forms the core of the grievance narrative.

Separatists argue that federal Liberal policies-such as pipeline restrictions, environmental regulations, and carbon pricing-have deliberately harmed these industries. They also contend that Alberta is a net contributor to federal revenues, far exceeding what it receives in return, and resent that other provinces, notably Quebec, benefit from these transfers while opposing Alberta's energy sector. Historical context shows Alberta as the bedrock of the modern Conservative Party, having produced Prime Minister Harper and currently electing Conservatives in 33 of 37 ridings.

Polling data from Janet Brown Opinion Research indicates that while only 27% of Albertans currently support separation, the idea enjoys majority backing among United Conservative Party voters (57%), while NDP supporters are almost universally opposed (98% against). The referendum question is carefully worded to askwhether Alberta should remain a province or start the constitutional process for a binding separation vote, reflecting a strategic approach to gauge sentiment before pursuing any formal legal steps.

The debate is intensifying as the October date approaches, pitting regional economic discontent against national unity concerns and exposing deep ideological divides within Alberta's political landscape





TheHillTimes / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alberta Separation Referendum Conservative Mps Jay Hill Economic Grievances Federal Transfers Energy Sector Pierre Poilievre Danielle Smith Canada Unity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alberta Premier Reiterates Plan to Vote for Alberta to Remain in Canada, Crypto ATM Banning, and MoreA summary of the news text, including Alberta premier Danielle Smith's plan to vote for Alberta to remain in Canada, the removal of a tracking collar from Banff's grizzly bear 'The Boss', swastikas found drawn in chalk outside a Rockcliffe home, and more.

Read more »

How Mounties in Alberta and B.C. are using AI to write reportsThe RCMP is using AI to help write police reports on everything from traffic tickets to serious offences — except major crimes including murder — in Alberta and British Columbia. The pilot project ends in August. Critics worry how the technology will impact the justice system.

Read more »

'This is herculean:' How Alberta, B.C. Mounties are using AI to write reportsMounties are testing a program that could eventually see criminal defendants battle a new opponent in court — artificial intelligence.

Read more »

Premier Smith makes case for Canada to sold-out crowd of UCP supportersAlberta Premier Danielle Smith spoke to a sold-out crowd of more than 2,000 United Conservative Party supporters Friday night, where she made her pitch on why Alberta should remain in Canada.

Read more »