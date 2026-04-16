Former Congresswoman Greene Recounts Trump's Heartless Reaction to Death Threats Against Her Children

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has detailed a disturbing exchange with Donald Trump where he allegedly responded with indifference and blame when she informed him about severe death threats directed at her and her son. Greene stated that Trump's reaction lacked compassion and essentially held her responsible for the threats, which she attributes to his public rhetoric. This account highlights a perceived lack of empathy from the former president regarding politically motivated violence and its impact on families.

A former member of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene , has come forward with a startling account of her last communication with former President Donald Trump , detailing a deeply unsettling interaction where he allegedly displayed a profound lack of empathy regarding death threats made against her and her son.

Greene, who departed Congress in January, described reaching out to Trump via text message after resigning, a period during which she was reportedly inundated with a barrage of threats, including specific dangers posed to her children. Her plea for understanding and acknowledgment of the severity of these threats was met not with sympathy, but with what she characterized as a dismissive and accusatory response from the former president.

According to Greene, her attempt to inform Trump about the grave nature of the threats she was receiving, particularly those targeting her children due to his public statements about her, elicited a response that was both unexpected and deeply hurtful. She recounted that Trump did not offer any comfort or express concern for the safety of her family. Instead, she claims he essentially blamed her for the situation, suggesting that any harm befalling her son would be a direct consequence of her own actions or political stances.

Greene emphasized that she had tried to convey the unacceptability of children being subjected to such threats or political violence, regardless of political disagreements, but found Trump to be entirely unsympathetic. This exchange, she stated, served as a stark revelation of his character, a departure from how she believed other political figures she may have disagreed with would have responded. Greene described Trump's reaction as being akin to a 'nail in the coffin,' solidifying her perception of who he truly is.

She contrasted his alleged callousness with the expected decency and understanding from fellow politicians, even those with whom she might have had contentious relationships. The sheer absence of compassion for a situation involving threats to a child's life, she expressed, was unimaginable to her.

This narrative from Greene paints a grim picture of the personal toll that political rhetoric can take, extending beyond public figures to their families, and raises questions about the moral considerations of political leaders when confronted with the consequences of their words and actions. The report highlights a stark contrast between the perceived machinations of economic elites and the tangible anxieties faced by ordinary Americans grappling with economic instability and personal safety concerns.





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Marjorie Taylor Greene Donald Trump Death Threats Political Violence Lack Of Compassion

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