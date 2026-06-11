Former Congresswoman Greene Calls Trump a 'Traitor' for Fighting Epstein Files Release

Republican former congresswoman Marjorie Greene has called President Trump a 'traitor' for his role in fighting to keep the Epstein Files under wraps. Greene made the accusation after a report in The Source With Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday.

Whether it's immigration, government spending, or attacks on dissent, we're going to hold those in power accountable. Membership helps us keep asking difficult questions and following the answers wherever they lead.for the role she claims he played in fighting to stop the release of the Epstein Files following a bombshell report in’s "The Source With Kaitlan Collins" on Wednesday, the former congresswoman sounded off on the lawmakers who fought to keep the Epstein Files under wraps.

"They should be considered traitors," Greene said. "They’re traitors, the ones that refused to release the Epstein Files, want to cover up for pedophiles and rapists and all sorts of disgusting things in these files. Those are the traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed of themselves.

"I’m saying exactly that. He told me on the phone that his friends would get hurt and that’s why he’s against releasing the Epstein Files," Greene said.

"And I think we’ve seen a lot of that dribble out. So yeah, it all matches, it completely adds up. From the phone call I had with the president, to this report that is coming out, it totally, it all lines up.

"Collins said she found it "pretty remarkable" to hear Greene, a once fierce ally of Trump, calling him a "traitor. " "What is remarkable to me is that this administration, people that we voted for, demanding transparency, the man that campaigned all over the country, claiming that he would be the one to drain the swamp, is the very man that fought to keep the Epstein Files from being released," Greene said.

Greene and Trump had a public falling-out last year over the files, which eventually led to her decision resigning from Congress. By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ou





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Marjorie Greene Epstein Files President Trump Traitor Demanding Transparency Campaigned All Over The Country Drain The Swamp

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