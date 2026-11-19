Former Ontario colleges minister Jill Dunlop is refusing to answer questions about a growing OSAP scandal at career colleges, while the government suspects fraud and has referred the matter to provincial police.

Ontario's former minister of colleges and universities, Jill Dunlop, is refusing to answer questions about a growing Ontario Student Assistance Program scandal. Dunlop, who presided over the file for three years until 2024, is now the minister of emergency preparedness and response.

She has not responded to multiple questions from the opposition or reporters about her role. Data obtained by The Canadian Press shows massive growth in OSAP usage at a relatively small number of career colleges over the past few years. The government now says it suspects potential fraud and has referred the matter to the provincial police.

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Nolan Quinn Reverses Online Program Policy

The current minister of colleges and universities, Nolan Quinn, has responded to dozens of questions about OSAP in the legislature since it returned from a long break in late October. While Dunlop was minister, the province extended a pandemic-era policy of allowing online-only programs at career colleges to qualify for OSAP funding. Quinn is now reversing that policy, saying those courses are where a lot of red flags arose.

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The expansion of online-only eligibility under Dunlop's tenure is central to the controversy. Industry association Career Colleges Ontario says it started warning the government about rapid rises in OSAP growth at certain schools in four different meetings in 2023. That was when Dunlop was minister. The association's warnings went unheeded at the time, according to the group.

Opposition Leaders Condemn Jill Dunlop Silence

All three opposition leaders say it is unacceptable for Dunlop to try to dodge questions simply because she is in a new role. They argue that her time as colleges minister makes her accountable for decisions that may have contributed to the scandal. The opposition has repeatedly pressed her in the legislature and through the media. Quinn has faced dozens of questions in the legislature since late October.

He has acknowledged the red flags and taken steps to reverse the online-only policy. The government has referred the suspected fraud to provincial police, though no charges have been announced. The scandal has drawn attention to oversight of career colleges and OSAP funding. Career Colleges Ontario's warnings in 2023 are now a focal point of questions about what the government knew and when.

Police Referral Highlights Growing Fraud Concerns

Dunlop's refusal to answer has only intensified scrutiny. Opposition leaders from all three parties have united in criticizing Dunlop's silence. They say her new portfolio should not shield her from accountability. The Canadian Press obtained the data showing the OSAP usage spike, which has fueled the growing controversy.

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As the legislature continues its session, Quinn is expected to face more questions. Dunlop has not indicated whether she will ever address the matter publicly. The provincial police referral means the scandal could have legal implications in addition to political ones.