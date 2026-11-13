Former CFL cheerleaders reunite in Calgary for Grey Cup festival performances

Former CFL cheerleaders from across Canada are performing at the Calgary Grey Cup festival, raising money for the Calgary Women's Centre and awarding a scholarship.

Former CFL cheerleaders from across Canada are reuniting in Calgary this weekend to perform at Grey Cup festivities, with some dancers having cheered as far back as the 1950s.

The Canadian Football Cheerleaders Alumni Organization (CFCAO) brings together generations of alumni for the annual event. Dancers at a Thursday practice ranged in age from their 30s to late 70s, according to CTV News. The group is preparing for multiple performances at events in and around the BMO Centre throughout the weekend. Every woman practicing Thursday wore a sparkly jersey adorned with their first-year dancing and home city.

Also read Calgary Hosts Grey Cup Festival Before CFL Championship

Performance And Hype Teams Prepare

They will wear these jerseys throughout the weekend as they entertain fans at various venues. Our Performance Team is made up of 52 of our alumni members who are doing a big dance and performing at different venues, said CFCAO executive host Sharon Caddy. And our Hype Team is made up of 16 members, and their job is going to various venues and just firing up the crowd. It is high energy and a lot of fun.

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Caddy cheered in Hamilton from 1983 to 1985, but she is far from an elder statesman at CFCAO gatherings. Maxine Elsenheimer, who donned the yellow and gold in Edmonton from 1964 to 1965, is the second oldest member this year in Calgary. I love the whole sensational involvement, meeting people, loving each other, Elsenheimer said. It is fantastic.

Darby Steeves, who cheered in Vancouver from 2019 to 2023, especially enjoys the camaraderie. She said newer members are often more versed in hip-hop style dancing, but she learns a lot from the veterans every year. Some of these gals, they are in better shape than I am now, Steeves told CTV News. They are incredible.

Charity Fundraising And Scholarship Awarded

So, it is a lot to prepare for that age, but I am hoping I am able to do it still. The get-together is about more than just performing. Every year, the organization raises money for a charity in the host city. This year, the Calgary Women's Centre will benefit.

The Shari Ames Memorial Scholarship, named after a former member, is also awarded annually. It supports former and current cheerleaders pursuing post-secondary and advanced educational opportunities. Kennedy Hannay, who cheers for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, was selected this year. CFL commissioner Johnston is also expected to address the league's future as Grey Cup week continues, according to a separate news brief.

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The 2026 Grey Cup Festival continues until Sunday, when the Montreal Alouettes will take on the Edmonton Elks at the 113 Grey Cup.