Former Canucks Defenceman Chatfield Helps Hurricanes Reach Stanley Cup Final After Toppling Canadiens

Jalen Chatfield and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final to advance to the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. The former Vancouver Canucks blueliner has played a key role in Carolina's deep playoff run.

Jalen Chatfield , a former defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks , is heading to the Stanley Cup Final with the Carolina Hurricanes after they defeated the Montreal Canadiens in a hard-fought Eastern Conference Final.

The Hurricanes won the series in six games, showcasing their depth and resilience against a young and speedy Canadiens squad. Chatfield, who was acquired by Carolina as a free agent after leaving Vancouver, has blossomed into a reliable shutdown defender, logging significant minutes on the penalty kill and providing physicality on the blue line. His journey from an undrafted player to a key contributor in a Conference-clinching run is a testament to his perseverance and development within the Hurricanes system.

The series against Montreal was a clash of styles, with Carolina's structured forecheck and neutral-zone trapping ultimately stifling the Canadiens' transition game. Chatfield recorded two assists in the series and was a plus-4, frequently matched against Montreal's top line of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Kirby Dach. His steady play allowed coach Rod Brind'Amour to deploy his offense-minded defensemen like Brent Burns and Jaccob Slavin more freely.

Chatfield's performance in the playoffs has been a revelation for a Hurricanes team that has long been known for its defensive prowess. After a first-round sweep of the New York Rangers and a gritty seven-game series against the Florida Panthers, Carolina entered the Conference Final as the favorite but faced a determined Montreal team that had upset the Boston Bruins in the second round.

The series was tight, with three games decided by one goal, but the Hurricanes' depth ultimately prevailed. Chatfield's ability to clear the front of the net and block shots was crucial, especially in Games 4 and 5, where the Canadiens mounted furious comebacks. Carolina's penalty kill, which ranked first in the playoffs, was led by Chatfield and Jordan Staal, neutralizing Montreal's power play that had been lethal earlier in the postseason.

Off the ice, Chatfield's teammates praised his quiet leadership and willingness to do the dirty work, traits that made him a fan favorite in Raleigh. Beyond Chatfield, other former Canucks have made their mark in these playoffs, though not all with success. Andrei Kuzmenko and the Los Angeles Kings were ousted in the first round by the Colorado Avalanche in five games.

Kuzmenko, who was traded from Vancouver to Los Angeles at the deadline, recorded three points in the series but struggled with consistency as the Kings failed to contain Colorado's high-octane offense. Meanwhile, former Canucks like Tyler Toffoli (New Jersey Devils) and Bo Horvat (New York Islanders) were eliminated earlier in the playoffs, underscoring the transient nature of NHL rosters.

As Chatfield prepares for the Final, he carries the hopes of Hurricanes fans and perhaps a bit of vindication for a Canucks organization that let him walk. The Stanley Cup Final will begin next week against either the Edmonton Oilers or the Dallas Stars, and Chatfield's role will be even more critical against a team loaded with offensive firepower.

Regardless of the outcome, his journey from undrafted free agent to Eastern Conference champion is a story of resilience and hard work paying off. The Hurricanes are now four wins away from their second championship in franchise history, and Jalen Chatfield is a big reason why they are there





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