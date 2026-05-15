Former Canadian diplomats call for 'robust' sanctions on Israel amid worsening conditions

Former senior Canadian diplomats have urged Prime Minister Mark Carney to impose strict sanctions on Israel due to the deteriorating conditions in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon. They have also called on the federal government to suspend Canada's strategic partnership agreement with Israel if the conditions don't improve.

OTTAWA — Former senior Canadian diplomats have called on Prime Minister Mark Carney to impose \"robust\" sanctions on Israel over the deteriorating conditions in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

They have asked the federal government to review Canada's trade agreement with Israel and suspend a strategic partnership agreement if the conditions don't improve. \"It is evident that without robust international sanctions, the Israeli government will persist in disregarding international law and human rights\" and will continue with its plans to expand settlements.

The former diplomats cited restrictions on aid and journalists reaching Gaza, increasing violence by settlers in the West Bank, and a high civilian death toll in Lebanon as evidence of Israel's violations of international law. They also called for Canada to halt all arms trade with Israel. They argue that the situation has only worsened since Canada officially recognized the State of Palestine last September. The letter was signed by 190 former diplomats who held high-ranking positions.

Canada has not yet responded to the letter. The former diplomats call on Ottawa to take legal action against Canadian companies bidding on or helping to build settlements Canada deems illegal under international law, revoke charitable status for groups supporting settlements or funding the Israeli military, and provide unequivocal support for actions taken by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court against allegations of war crimes and genocidal acts in the region





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Former Canadian Diplomats Prime Minister Mark Carney Israel Palestinian Territories And Lebanon Deteriorating Conditions Israel's Restrictions On Aid And Journalists Increasing Violence By Settlers High Civilian Death Toll Legitimate Security Concerns Arms Trade With Israel Settlements Canada's Trade Agreement With Israel Strategic Partnership Agreement Sanctions International Court Of Justice And The Interna Republic Of Israel Government Of Israel Hamas Israel's Embassy Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand University Of Ottawa Senate Of Canada

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Former senior Canadian diplomats urge Ottawa to issue 'robust' sanctions on IsraelOTTAWA — Scores of former senior Canadian diplomats are calling for Prime Minister Mark Carney to issue 'robust' sanctions on Israel over deteriorating conditions in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

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Former senior Canadian diplomats urge Ottawa to issue 'robust' sanctions on IsraelOTTAWA — Scores of former senior Canadian diplomats are calling for Prime Minister Mark Carney to issue 'robust' sanctions on Israel over deteriorating conditions in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

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