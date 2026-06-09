Former Bruins Prospect Joona Koppanen Signs with Lulea HF in Sweden

Joona Koppanen, a former Boston Bruins draft pick who spent recent seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, has signed a contract to play for Lulea HF in the Swedish Hockey League for the 2026-27 season. After a largely AHL-based career in North America, the 6-foot-5 forward returns to Sweden seeking a more prominent role.

Joona Koppanen , a former Boston Bruins prospect, is continuing his professional hockey career overseas after signing a contract with Lulea HF for the 2026-27 season.

This move marks a return to Sweden for the 6-foot-5 forward, who spent the past three seasons within the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. During his time with Pittsburgh, Koppanen appeared in 28 NHL games, recording one goal, one assist, and 54 hits. In the current 2024-25 season, he tallied one assist in 13 games with the Penguins.

The majority of his recent professional experience, however, has been in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, where he likely developed his two-way game and physical presence. Koppanen's journey to this point began when the Boston Bruins selected him with the 135th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He briefly appeared in five games for Boston during the 2022-23 season, notching one assist, four penalty minutes, and eight hits.

His most significant tenure in North America was with Boston's AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins, where he played six seasons. In 245 games with Providence, he established himself as a consistent offensive contributor with 39 goals and 93 points. Now, as he heads back to his native Sweden, expectations will be high for Koppanen to transition his considerable size and AHL experience into a impactful role for Lulea HF in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

It will be intriguing to observe how he adapts to the European style of play and whether he can become a key offensive weapon for his new team. The move represents a new chapter after years of navigating the depths of the North American professional system, offering a chance for a fresh start and potentially a more prominent role where his skills can be maximized





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Joona Koppanen Boston Bruins Pittsburgh Penguins Lulea HF Swedish Hockey League AHL Hockey Free Agent Player Signing

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