George Heyman, former British Columbia environment minister and long-time labour leader, has died. Premier Lorne Doucet expressed deep sadness over the loss of a dedicated public servant.

George Heyman, the former Minister of Environment for British Columbia and a prominent figure in the province's labour movement, has died. The BC General Employees' Union confirmed on Friday morning that the veteran politician and union leader passed away, though no specific cause of death was immediately provided in the official release.

Legacy in Labour and Climate Advocacy

Heyman served as the president of the BCGEU for three terms, beginning his leadership tenure in 1999. He was recognized as one of the first labour leaders in British Columbia to explicitly connect environmental climate action with the goals of the labour movement. His commitment to this intersection of interests eventually led him to leave the union in 2008.

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Following his departure from the BCGEU, Heyman assumed the role of executive director for Sierra Club BC. This position allowed him to deepen his focus on environmental policy and advocacy before he decided to enter the political arena. His transition from union leadership to environmental activism marked a significant shift in his professional career, setting the stage for his future political endeavors.

Political Career in Vancouver-Fairview

Heyman entered politics in 2013 when he was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the riding of Vancouver-Fairview. He demonstrated strong voter support by securing re-election in both 2017 and 2020. His political influence grew significantly during this period, culminating in his appointment to the provincial cabinet.

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From 2017 to 2024, Heyman served as British Columbia's environment minister. During his tenure, he was responsible for overseeing the province's environmental strategies and regulations. His long-standing presence in both the labour and environmental sectors gave him a unique perspective on policy-making, which he brought to his role in the provincial government for nearly seven years.

Official Tributes and Public Reaction

B.C. Premier Lorne Doucet announced the news on social media, describing himself as terribly saddened by Heyman's death. In his official statement, Doucet highlighted Heyman's dedication to public service, noting that the former New Democrat MLA had devoted a significant portion of his life to the causes he believed in. The Premier's tribute underscored the respect Heyman commanded across political lines.

The confirmation of his death by the BC General Employees' Union serves as the primary source for this news. As details regarding the circumstances of his passing remain undisclosed, public figures and former colleagues have focused their immediate reactions on celebrating his extensive contributions to the province. The union's release marks the official acknowledgment of his passing to the broader public and media outlets.

Impact on British Columbia Politics

Heyman's death marks the end of a highly decorated career that bridged the gap between organized labour and environmental conservation. His work in linking climate action to workers' rights influenced how these two sectors interact in British Columbia. His legacy is defined by his ability to navigate complex political landscapes while maintaining a steadfast commitment to his core values.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 27, 2026. As the province processes this loss, the focus remains on the substantial body of work Heyman left behind. His transition from a labour president to a key political figure continues to be studied by those interested in the evolution of environmental policy within the Canadian context.