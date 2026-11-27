George Heyman, former British Columbia environment minister and longtime labour leader, has died at 77. He is being remembered as a giant, a troublemaker, and the architect of CleanBC.

Former British Columbia environment minister and longtime labour leader George Heyman has died at the age of 77. The BC General Employees' Union announced his death on Friday.

A statement from his partner, Rebecca, said Heyman died peacefully, surrounded by love with his family and favourite music. We miss him already, the statement said. The union did not provide a cause of death. New Democrat interim leader Jennifer Whiteside, who worked with Heyman in the labour movement and later in the NDP cabinet, remembered him as her friend, colleague and fellow troublemaker.

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She said he was fiercely devoted to building community, to working people, and to social justice. She added that he was a giant during the fightback against the B.C. Liberal attack on workers in the early 2000s. Whiteside also praised Heyman's role as B.C.

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CleanBC and Environment Work

's environment minister from 2017 to 2024. She called him a firm believer in the power of people to shape a better future. As the architect of CleanBC, he knew a better future was possible, she said. CleanBC committed British Columbia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent below 2007 levels by 2030.

The new Conservative government announced just days ago that it will scrap the program. The BC General Employees' Union said Heyman was born in Vancouver to Polish-Jewish parents who escaped the Holocaust in occupied Poland. He had a lengthy and decorated career in B.C.

's labour movement. He served as president of the BC General Employees' Union for three terms starting in 1999. The union said this involved leading members through some of the most challenging years in the history of B.C.

Union and Climate Leadership

's public sector. The union said Heyman was among the first labour leaders in B.C. to link climate action to the labour movement. He eventually left the union in 2008 and became executive director of Sierra Club BC. He entered politics in 2013.

He was elected as a legislature member in Vancouver-Fairview that year and re-elected in 2017 and 2020. He served as B.C.

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's environment minister from 2017 to 2024. Union president Paul Finch called Heyman a historic leader. He came up through the ranks as a log scaler and member activist, Finch said. He never forgot where he came from, and he spent his life fighting for workers, for public services and for the planet we all share.

Finch said he was immediately impressed by Heyman when they first met in 2005. He said Heyman inspired a whole generation of activists with the union. Finch said Heyman led the union during an extraordinarily difficult time but nonetheless shaped the organization. He definitely had a huge influence, not just on myself, but on a lot of the BCGEU leadership over the years, Finch said.

Political Tributes to Heyman

In a statement posted on social media, Premier Lorne Doerkson said he was terribly saddened by Heyman's death. Though we sat on different sides of the political aisle, I had great respect for his commitment to British Columbia, Doerkson said. Doerkson added that as a labour leader, cabinet minister and advocate, George devoted much of his life to public service and to the causes he believed in.

This report by Wolfgang Depner of The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026. It includes files from Nono Shen in Vancouver.