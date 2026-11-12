Bailey says Eby was inauthentic during BC NDP election campaign

Former BC finance minister Brenda Bailey says David Eby appeared inauthentic during the BC NDP election campaign and calls the party's crushing defeat a harsh judgment on his leadership. Bailey also praises premier-designate Lorne Doerkson as a deeply authentic and very likable leader.

Former BC finance minister Brenda Bailey has publicly criticized David Eby's leadership during the BC NDP's recent election campaign, calling him inauthentic. She described the party's crushing defeat last month as a harsh judgment on the outgoing premier.

Bailey made the comments in a recent interview. Bailey, who served as finance and jobs minister under Eby, is taking a break from politics to enter the private sector. She revealed she has successfully undergone cancer treatment. Although she remains a member of the NDP, she said time will tell if she stays in the party.

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Eby Election Justification And Press Conference Criticized

The former minister said she does not think Eby's initial justification for the early election resonated. Eby had said the snap vote was a response to the threat posed by US President Donald Trump. Bailey called his announcement of the October 24 vote and its reasons perhaps the worst press conference her former boss had ever delivered. Bailey said Eby has many redeeming qualities.

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But she added that the lumber-jacket-at-the-border version of him did not work. She was referring to an early appearance by the premier during the campaign. She contrasted Eby with premier-designate Lorne Doerkson, calling the BC Conservative leader a deeply authentic man and very likable. She also said the Conservatives made a brilliant strategic move by making Doerkson their interim leader.

That decision followed the resignation of Kerry-Lynne Findlay, just two days before the election call. Eby stepped down as NDP leader on election night. The BC NDP suffered a major defeat in the October 24 vote, prompting questions about Eby's leadership and the decision to call an early election. Bailey is a prominent figure in the party.

She is a former finance and jobs minister and was seen as one of Eby's top lieutenants. Her decision to leave politics for the private sector comes after her cancer treatment. She remains an NDP member but is uncertain about her future with the party. She said time will tell if she remains in the party.

Internal Party Direction And Leadership Comparisons

Her comments add to the internal debate about the party's direction after the loss. Bailey's critique of Eby's campaign style and her praise for Doerkson highlight the contrasts she sees between the two leaders. She called the Conservatives' move to install Doerkson as interim leader brilliant strategically. That move happened just before the campaign began.

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The election result was a harsh judgment on Eby's leadership and the snap vote decision.