Former Alberta junior hockey executive Tyler King charged with sex offences involving three underage players

Tyler Robb King, 39, a former Junior A hockey broadcaster and executive, faces five charges including child luring, sexual exploitation, and making child pornography involving three underage male players. RCMP believe there may be additional victims and are asking others to come forward.

A well-known former broadcaster and executive within Junior A hockey in Alberta and British Columbia has been charged in connection with several sex offences involving minors, and RCMP believe there may be more victims.

Tyler Robb King, 39, faces five charges: three counts of child luring, one count of sexual exploitation and one count of making child pornography. RCMP say the three alleged victims were male hockey players from Alberta and Saskatchewan who were under 18 at the time of the alleged offences. All three played hockey within the Okotoks Oilers Athletic Association.

Also read Former BCHL assistant GM facing child luring charges

According to court documents, the three child-luring charges involve separate alleged victims, with offences said to have occurred at or near Okotoks, Alta. The first allegedly occurred between June 2021 and April 2023, the second between January 2021 and October 2024, and the third between September and October 2022.

"Our investigation is solely focused on our three (victims) as of right now," said RCMP Cpl. Dan Campbell.

Advertisement

"We'll be welcoming anyone that believes that they were a victim as well to come forward. " Police say King was arrested Friday at the Lansdowne border crossing near Kingston, Ont. , after living and working in the United States. He was remanded into custody following a judicial interim release hearing and is expected to be returned to Alberta to face the charges.

Tyler Robb King Career in Hockey

King was a broadcaster and assistant general manager of business operations for the Okotoks Oilers hockey team until the summer of 2024. He joined the team in 2021 and spent three seasons there before moving to British Columbia to work with the Nanaimo Clippers as vice-president of business operations. He was hired by the Nanaimo Clippers in June 2024, according to a release on the organization's website.

"King has been employed and has worked with hockey teams in Fort McMurray, Okotoks, Brooks and Nanaimo," Campbell said. In 2025, King joined the State University of New York at Oswego as a professor of practice specializing in multimedia journalism and sports, according to his university biography. The biography also identifies him as a faculty adviser to the campus television station. The investigation began after the Okotoks Oilers organization contacted police about a former employee.

Campbell said the Okotoks Oilers reported "that one of their former employees was soliciting and compensating players for intimate images and sexual videos.

Oilers Statement on King Departure

" On June 21, 2024, the Oilers issued a statement on their website announcing King's departure from the organization and wishing him well. The page has since been taken down.

"The Okotoks Oilers would like to thank Tyler King for his tireless efforts during his three seasons in our organization as Assistant GM, Business Operations," said the statement. Speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Cpl. Dan Campbell said he could not confirm if the Oilers knew of the allegations against King before he left the organization.

"I'm not aware of how the timeline lines up. However, I do know that the Okotoks Oilers reported this as soon as they became aware of it, and we became engaged.

" In a statement released Monday, the Okotoks Oilers said they were "not aware of these allegations while this individual was with our organization. " "After his departure, we received information that, while unverified at the time, raised enough concern that we felt it needed a closer look. We reviewed it carefully and passed it to the RCMP.

Advertisement

" The organization said it is co-operating with investigators and that the safety and well-being of its players remain its highest priority. The Brooks Bandits also issued a statement Monday, saying the organization is aware of the case and will co-operate with local RCMP. The RCMP investigation remains ongoing, with police working alongside other jurisdictions as they seek to identify any additional potential victims. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Survivor Greg Gilhooly Reflects on Abuse

'If bad adults are in positions of power, bad things can happen' For Greg Gilhooly, a lawyer and survivor of sexual abuse by former junior hockey coach Graham James, the allegations bring back painful memories. "The decades kind of fall away. And I'm taken back to when I was a teen and, you know, trying to remember just how vulnerable I was at the time," he said.

Gilhooly said young athletes can be particularly vulnerable when adults hold significant influence over their futures.

"Because so much is at play and adults have control over your future, if bad adults are in positions of power, bad things can happen. " Doug King, a professor of justice studies at Mount Royal University, said the allegations highlight the seriousness of potential abuses of trust and authority. "If you are under the age of 18 and a person in power, trust or authority uses that power, trust, authority to exploit you, that's serious," he said.

Gilhooly also warned against dismissing allegations simply because someone is well regarded in the community.

"Anybody is capable of everything, and you don't ever really know anybody," he said. For anyone considering reporting past abuse, Gilhooly said the decision must remain their own.

"I would never tell somebody to come forward who wasn't comfortable coming forward. But I would say that coming forward has been a good thing for me in terms of my recovery. "