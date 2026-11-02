Tyler King, former Junior A hockey broadcaster, charged with child luring and child pornography

Alberta RCMP have charged Tyler Robb King, 39, a former Junior A hockey broadcaster and executive, with child luring, sexual exploitation and child pornography involving three male hockey players. Police believe there may be more victims.

Alberta RCMP have charged Tyler Robb King, 39, a well-known former broadcaster and executive in Junior A hockey in Alberta and British Columbia, with several sex offences involving minors.

The charges were laid Monday. Police believe there may be more victims. King was arrested in Ontario on Saturday after crossing the border from New York State, where he lives, according to RCMP. The investigation spans more than two years, Alberta RCMP said.

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The charges include child luring, sexual exploitation of a young person, and making child pornography, RCMP said. Court documents show three counts of luring a child involving three separate alleged victims. The first alleged offence of child luring is said to have occurred between June 2021 and April 2023, at or near Okotoks, Alberta. The second alleged offence is said to have happened between January 2021 and October 2024, also at or near Okotoks.

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Charges Against Former Junior A Hockey Executive

King is alleged to have committed the same offence a third time between September 2022 and October 2022, at or near Okotoks. He is also charged with sexual exploitation and making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography, also at or near Okotoks. CTV News has learned all three victims were male hockey players within the Okotoks Oilers Athletic Association. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

King has an extensive history with the courts. King worked with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League in 2014 as the manager of communications. He spent time in Ontario prior to that. King then made the jump to the Brooks Bandits of the AJHL in 2015, spending more than four years with the organization as a play-by-play broadcaster, manager of communications and business manager.

King's Broadcasting and Management Career

King made the move to the Okotoks Oilers Junior A team in 2021, when the alleged offences began. He spent three seasons there as a play-by-play broadcaster and assistant general manager of business operations before he and the team parted ways. In a June 21, 2024, media release, the club thanked King for his tireless efforts, adding that he oversaw all the off-ice operations of the team.

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The statement said he played an instrumental role in guiding the team's transition into the BCHL in January 2024. King then spent time on Vancouver Island in Nanaimo working with the BCHL's Clippers as vice-president of business operations. In 2025, King joined the State University of New York, according to a biography on its page. He became the communication studies department's first professor of practice, specializing in Multimedia Journalism (Sports), according to the university's website.

University Role and Belleville Senators Duties

King also serves as faculty adviser to the campus television station, WTOP-10, where he works with students on live sports production, station governance and news programming, according to the biography. The biography also adds that King is a video producer and public address announcer for the Belleville Senators, the AHL minor-league affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, resources are available.

Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety. Support services across Canada offer information, advocacy and counselling. More to come.