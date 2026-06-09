Former Air Canada pilot charged with forging captain credentials and operating without ATPLA

Geoff Wall, a former Air Canada pilot, is accused of using counterfeit licences to pose as a captain of Boeing 767, 777 and 787 aircraft from 2009 to 2025. He faces fraud, forged‑document and public mischief charges in a case known as Project Icarus.

A veteran pilot from Barrie, Ontario, whose career spanned nearly three decades and included roughly 900 domestic and international flights, has been arrested on multiple criminal charges after authorities determined he had repeatedly presented himself as a captain without ever possessing the legally required airline transport pilot licence (ATPLA).

Geoff Wall, who previously held a licence with Air Canada, is accused of forging official documents that falsely attested to his qualifications to command large commercial jets such as the Boeing 767, Boeing 777 and Boeing 787. The case has been dubbed Project Icarus by investigators, reflecting the seriousness of the impersonation and the potential safety risks involved.

Wall is set to appear before a Brampton court on June 29, where he will face a charge of fraud exceeding $5,000, two counts of uttering forged documents, three counts of possession of counterfeit marks, and one count of public mischief. The inquiry began in February when Transport Canada, conducting a routine operational review, flagged a series of inconsistencies in the paperwork Wall submitted for periodic competency checks.

Deputy Sergeant Chad Mitchell, the lead investigator from Peel Regional Police, explained that the irregularities prompted a deeper examination of Wall's licence records. Investigators discovered that the licence documents Wall had shown to regulators were not only altered but also completely fabricated, bearing counterfeit government seals and signatures.

Further forensic analysis revealed that Wall had never sat for, nor passed, the mandatory Transport Canada examinations required to obtain an ATPLA - the credential that legally authorises a pilot to command multi‑engine jet aircraft at the captain rank. According to the police affidavit, Wall allegedly operated as a captain from 2009 through 2025, a period of sixteen years during which he purportedly flew the aforementioned Boeing models for multiple carriers.

Throughout that time, he allegedly used the forged credentials to secure assignments, receive higher pay, and maintain seniority benefits typically reserved for fully licensed captains. Prosecutors argue that the deception not only constituted financial fraud but also endangered the safety of passengers and crew, as the ATPLA certification represents a comprehensive assessment of a pilot's knowledge, experience, and decision‑making abilities.

The charges reflect both the criminal manipulation of official documents and the broader public mischief associated with undermining aviation safety protocols. If convicted, Wall could face a substantial prison term, significant fines, and a lifetime ban from any aviation‑related activities. The case underscores the vigilance of Canadian transport regulators and law‑enforcement agencies in safeguarding the integrity of the nation's civil aviation system





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Pilot Fraud Airline Transport Pilot Licence Aviation Safety Forged Documents Project Icarus

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