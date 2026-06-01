Forest Tent Caterpillar Outbreak Sweeps Alberta, Highlighting Natural Cyclical Phenomenon

A massive outbreak of forest tent caterpillars is defoliating trees across Alberta. Experts explain the cyclical nature of the event, its ecological benefits, and how municipalities are managing the temporary surge without widespread pesticide use.

Millions of forest tent caterpillar s are currently feeding on leaves across Alberta , particularly in lush areas such as Edmonton's river valley. The outbreak, which occurs roughly every decade in northern Prairie regions with boreal forest , is a natural phenomenon driven by factors including the health of the caterpillars, their natural enemies, temperature, moisture, and tree performance.

Ken Fry, an entomology instructor at Olds College of Agriculture & Technology, notes that while the caterpillars are not his favorite insect, they hold a personal significance from his childhood, when his father allowed him to climb trees to remove egg masses before they hatched. The caterpillars, identifiable by their black bodies with blue and yellow markings, lay 100 to 300 eggs on tree canopies before winter; the eggs hatch in spring and begin voracious feeding for four to five weeks.

Their silk trails, not tent-like structures, connect branches and can make roads slippery. The caterpillars' hairs may cause skin irritation or allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Municipalities like Red Deer and Olds report increased sightings but are not conducting large-scale pesticide treatments; instead, crews may physically remove or squish caterpillars where practical.

Alberta Forestry data from 2025 indicate that 70 percent of defoliation in the province's north was due to these caterpillars, but Fry emphasizes that this defoliation benefits the forest by removing weak trees and leaving stronger ones. He encourages people to observe them with binoculars, noting that by early July, the moths will emerge, hover around porch lights, and then perish.

The cycle is a normal, recurring part of a healthy forest ecosystem, and while the sight of bare trees may seem dramatic, it is temporary and generally not a cause for long-term concern





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Forest Tent Caterpillar Alberta Defoliation Outbreak Ken Fry Olds College Natural Cycle Boreal Forest Ecological Benefit Pesticide Alternatives

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Forest tent caterpillar populations surge in Alberta, experts warn of cyclical outbreaksMunicipalities and experts are advising Albertans about soaring caterpillar populations this spring, particularly forest tent caterpillars which are appearing in large numbers. Entomologist Ken Fry explains the cyclical outbreaks, the insects' lifecycle, and the potential impact on trees. He also discusses management options including manual removal and biological pesticides like BTK.

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