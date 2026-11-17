A forensic expert presented findings claiming Jeffrey Epstein was killed by homicidal strangulation, while the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner stands by its suicide ruling. The findings have not been peer reviewed.

A forensic expert on Monday announced findings that he says point to Jeffrey Epstein having been killed while in custody. The claim contradicts the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner's ruling that the disgraced financier died by suicide.

Michael Freeman, a scholar and consultant in forensic medicine epidemiology, presented the research Monday in London. He worked with Anders Eriksson, a forensic pathologist and professor of forensic medicine at Umea University in Sweden, and Itiel Dror, a cognitive neuroscientist and researcher. The presentation to Middle Temple, a London legal society, said there is no evidence a hanging took place.

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It also stated there were no non-hanging-related bruises or other injuries anywhere on the body, which was described as pretty much pristine. After reviewing the entire autopsy file and completing a reconstruction using autopsy photos, the researchers claim Epstein's injuries were consistent with an assault and struggle. They concluded he was killed. The presentation said the ligature marks are most consistent with homicidal strangulation from behind, most likely using a narrow knotted fabric ligature.

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New York Medical Examiner Stands By Suicide Ruling

The findings have yet to be peer reviewed. In a statement Monday to CNN, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said it stands by its determination that Epstein died by suicide and the manner was hanging. Epstein's body was found hanging in a cell at the New York City Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019. There were reportedly no photographs taken of Epstein hanging in his cell or his body positioned at the scene.

He was on suicide watch in the weeks prior to his death but had been taken off it on July 24, weeks before he died. After the initial determination was made a week after the convicted sex offender's death, Epstein's lawyers said they were not satisfied with the conclusions and urged more scrutiny of the jail. Both the FBI and the Justice Department's Inspector General investigated the circumstances around his death.

They released millions of documents relating to Epstein that shed new light into his final hours but did little to dispel conspiracy theories about the nature of his death. Security cameras positioned near Epstein's cell that night in the Special Housing Unit failed to record. That failure was the result of a long-term problem with the facility's cameras, detailed in a 2023 DOJ report. It was also unclear regarding the incident which placed Epstein on suicide watch.

Camera Failures Fuel Death Conspiracy Theories

Epstein stated, I have no interest in killing myself on July 24, the day after his reported suicide attempt, according to the psychologist report. In 2019, Epstein was charged with having operated a sex trafficking ring in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls. He was accused of running a trafficking enterprise between 2002 and 2005, allegedly paying hundreds of dollars in cash to girls as young as 14.

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The alleged encounters took place at his Upper East Side home and his estate in Palm Beach. While the documents failed to confirm some Epstein-related conspiracy theories, such as whether he had a client list of men he blackmailed, they have caused headaches for powerful people around the world. The documents shed light on multiple awkward relationships Epstein had with business titans, billionaires, royals, government officials in the US and abroad, and media figures.

Freeman Shares Epstein Autopsy File Findings

CNN has reached out to an attorney who previously represented Epstein. In an interview with The New York Times, Freeman said he has no idea who might have killed Epstein and he doesn't care. He said he was focused on what he called oversights in the investigation into the death and the autopsy report. All I'm interested in is, how did this get so sideways? he told the newspaper.

According to the Times, Freeman was shared Epstein's autopsy file by Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, one of few people with access to it. By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN