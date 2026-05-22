Foreign nationals with serious convictions could delay deportation appeals

The new policy guidelines issued by the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) allow decision-makers to consider several factors when weighing requests to change the timing of an admissibility hearing 'pending an appeal of a conviction on criminal charges.' These factors include whether the appeal has been filed and the likelihood it will be concluded in a timely manner, whether the outcome of the appeal may render the proceeding unnecessary, and whether allowing a change of date would 'unreasonably delay the proceeding.'

Foreign nationals convicted of serious criminality may be permitted to delay a formal hearing determining whether they must leave Canada if they have appealed their convictions, under fresh policy guidelines drawn up by the head of the immigration tribunal that makes such decisions.

Guidelines issued by Immigration and Refugee Board chairperson Manon Brassard, coming into force on June 1, broaden the criteria for considering whether convicted foreign criminals can delay formal proceedings on 'admissibility' to Canada, which would precede deportation





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Admissibility Hearings Foreign Nationals Serious Criminality Deportation Appeals Immigration Tribunal

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