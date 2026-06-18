Foreign-Backed Gunmen-for-Hire Network Behind Toronto Shootings, Minister Alleges

The Canadian government claims a foreign entity hired gunmen for shootings in Toronto, including the U.S. Consulate attack, as police uncover a large network sharing weapons and targeting various locations.

Toronto Police have confirmed that a network of gunmen-for-hire has been operating in the Greater Toronto Area, responsible for a series of shootings targeting public buildings, private homes, and businesses.

Secretary of State for Combatting Crime Ruby Sahota stated in the House of Commons that the perpetrators behind these attacks, including the recent shooting at the U.S. Consulate, were "paid-for hires, hired by a foreign entity.

" This assertion underscores concerns about international interference in domestic security. The investigation gained urgency after a Toronto police officer, Constable Nicholas Bennett, was shot and killed during an early morning raid on a high-rise apartment building on Martha Eaton Way. The raid was part of a national security probe into the March shooting at the U.S. Consulate.

Several individuals have been charged in connection with the consulate attack, including Sheldon Tracey-Stewart, who faces eleven charges, and Jayon Burgher, who faces multiple firearm-related charges. An arrest warrant has also been issued for 19-year-old Zara Jabbi. Police allege that Tracey-Stewart and Jabbi drove to the consulate in a stolen white SUV, opened fire on the building's exterior, and fled. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Chief Myron Demkiw revealed that the gunmen are recruited online and offered payment for filming their acts. The seized handguns are linked to as many as 27 shootings in the Toronto area, indicating a broad, youth-driven network that shares weapons. American authorities have previously linked the consulate shooting to Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, an alleged Iraqi terrorist with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was arrested in Turkey in May.

The network's targets have included the waste-management company GFL Environmental, tow-truck companies, and private residences. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree is aware of reports suggesting possible foreign involvement. The government argues that new legislation is necessary to prevent further such crimes and protect Canadians from foreign-sponsored violence





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Toronto Shootings Gunmen-For-Hire U.S. Consulate Ruby Sahota Foreign Entity Nicholas Bennett Myron Demkiw Iran IRGC

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