Ford Motor Co. has officially relaunched its Oakville, Ont., assembly complex to build F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks following a two-year, $5-billion transformation, with shipments already ahead of schedule.

Ford Motor Co. officially relaunched its Oakville, Ont. , assembly complex on Friday to build the F-Series Super Duty pickup truck, capping two years of construction.

Vehicles began shipping from the plant two weeks ahead of schedule, according to Bev Goodman, president and CEO of Ford of Canada. The milestone follows a transformation that Goodman described as immense. She said the plant was effectively taken down to the studs. Everything that had been inside the facility was removed before new equipment was installed, she said in an interview.

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$5-Billion Investment Supports New Stamping Plant

The retool was part of a $5-billion spend. Funding covered Ford's first stamping plant in Canada, where flat metal sheets are moulded into specific shapes. A new building went up on previously empty land, and all panels and body parts for the truck are stamped there. Other funding went to Ford's Windsor facilities, including its Essex engine plant, which is being expanded to support production of its 7.3-litre engine line.

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Ford announced in July 2024 that it would assemble Super Duty trucks in Oakville. The move is expected to add capacity of up to 100,000 additional units and create nearly 2,000 jobs at the facility. Ford also builds Super Duty vehicles in Kentucky and Ohio, but Goodman said a third site was needed to meet customer demand. She said Oakville made perfect sense after production of the Lincoln Nautilus and Ford Edge ended there.

When we make investments, we do make them for the long term, Goodman said. None of us know what the trade environment is going to look like, but we do know that Canada is a significantly important part of Ford globally. Premier Doug Ford, federal Industry Minister Melanie Joly and Unifor national president Lana Payne were scheduled to attend Friday's celebration. The reopening comes a few months after Ford employees ratified a new collective agreement.

Payne had praised the retool during summer contract negotiations, when Unifor selected Ford as its target to open pattern bargaining with the auto sector. Deals have been reached with Ford and General Motors, but contract talks with Stellantis remain at a standstill after that company sold its Brampton, Ont. , manufacturing plant to defence contractor Roshel. Goodman said the talks with Ford were very collaborative.

Union Deal Secures Jobs at Ford Facilities

The three-year agreement included wage increases and job security, and it renewed a no-closure agreement and program commitments at all Ford facilities. Transforming the site to build pickup trucks marked a shift from initial plans to produce electric vehicles in Oakville. Ford had previously announced a $1.8-billion transformation of the facility into a hub for EV manufacturing, including vehicle and battery pack assembly.

After planning to start EV production at the plant in 2025, the company pushed that back to give the consumer market more time to develop and allow for further development of EV battery technology. Changing gears to Super Duty production meant some employees would return to work a year earlier than expected. Other automakers have also halted EV project plans in Canada amid sluggish demand.

Earlier this year, Honda Motor Co. froze development on its $15-billion electric vehicle complex in Alliston, Ont. , after pausing those plans last year and saying it would review where the EV market was before deciding the project's future. General Motors ended production of its BrightDrop electric delivery van last year. Goodman said demand for Super Duty trucks remains surprisingly resilient because they serve a specific need.

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She said the trucks are highly utilized by commercial customers, people who need them for farms, to be upfit into an ambulance, to work on construction sites and so on. She added that it is a very different marketing proposition than trying to sell a Bronco Sport to a first-time buyer. Goodman said Ford takes different marketing approaches on that basis and focuses on the capability of the truck, which is what matters to its users.

Trade Tensions Challenge North American Auto Sector

For automakers like Ford, the past couple of years have been bumpy, punctuated by tariffs and a broader trade war between Canada and the United States. Prime Minister Mark Carney said in recent days that trade talks with the U.S. are making progress, but Ottawa won't accept a deal that doesn't allow for a viable auto sector.

That came three months after Canada pulled out of trade talks with the U.S. due to last-minute demands from Washington that included a hit to Canada's auto sector. Vehicles made in Canada are currently tariffed at 25 per cent, minus U.S. content in them. In August, President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on all vehicles, auto parts and steel from Canada to 50 per cent on Jan. 1.

Goodman said the industry is an integrated industry across North America and has been for decades. She said that integration makes the sector efficient and enables it to compete against competitors from other markets. She said discussions with governments on both sides of the border are about advocating for policy that supports and strengthens that connected, integrated North American auto industry, which has been successful for decades and needs to get back to that.

Ford and other automakers are monitoring new competitors in the Canadian market. Chinese electric vehicles have been entering Canada this year after a deal was struck allowing up to 49,000 Chinese EVs per year at a 6.1 per cent tariff instead of the 100 per cent tariff that had applied previously.