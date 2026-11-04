Ford Says KPMG to Prioritize Low-Risk Colleges as OSAP Funding Remains Frozen

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says KPMG will prioritize low-risk career colleges so their OSAP funding can be unfrozen, but no timeline was given. The province paused all OSAP payments to private post-secondary institutions during an audit.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will reform the OSAP system and that criminals who abused the program will go to jail. His government has paused Ontario Student Assistance Program payments to all career colleges and private post-secondary institutions while KPMG conducts an audit.

The audit is examining serious concerns with the integrity of the system. Ford said Wednesday that KPMG is making it a priority to clear lower-risk schools first so their funding can be unfrozen. But he was not clear on a timeline. He said the government has asked KPMG to look at the most reliable colleges first.

Also read Ontario minister refuses to release KPMG audit into career college OSAP use

KPMG Audit Prioritizes Low Risk Colleges

We have asked KPMG to prioritize low-risk colleges, Ford said. Let us get them back up and moving as quickly as possible, and that is our goal. Ford also said the KPMG report will eventually be released. But he said he does not want to jeopardize a potential Ontario Provincial Police investigation.

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That is counter to what Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn said Tuesday, when he said the audit would not be made public. A spokesperson for Quinn said later Tuesday that they will consider releasing information from the audit if it does not compromise a potential police investigation, a potential future auditor general investigation, or the ministry's efforts to obtain evidence, recover funds and hold bad actors accountable.

Thousands of OSAP applications came from a single IP address, the ministry alleges. Quinn has said the audit's preliminary findings include concerns about inadequate student validation and verification of course enrolment, and unusually high concentrations of OSAP from the same geographic locations. He has referred those preliminary findings to the Ontario Provincial Police. Quinn has said he paused OSAP payments to all private post-secondary institutions while the audit is ongoing.

He said concerns are systemic and he wants to ensure the integrity of the system. He has said the OSAP pause will last until the government puts a new and strengthened approval process in place for career colleges, and he expects that to be done in the new year. But colleges, students and critics say the pause is too blunt of an instrument.

Students Face Hardship Amid OSAP Pause

They say it is making students pay the price even at schools where no concerns have been raised. Many students say they do not know how they will pay their rent and living expenses, let alone tuition, without their OSAP funding that had been previously approved. Tatiana Bramnik, a vice-president at APlus Institute, said students at her dental hygienist career college are already having to withdraw.

She said she is facing the prospect of having to consider layoffs with OSAP-funded students unable to pay their tuition. Bramnik said Quinn should not have enacted a blanket OSAP pause in the first place. This is a crisis they created, and now they do not know how to deal with it, she said. Bramnik and her business partner came to Canada 33 years ago as immigrants from the former Soviet Union.

She said many of their students are immigrants who were professionals in their home country. They want the accelerated education a career college can provide so they can start working and support their families. Dental hygiene is a good opportunity, still in high demand, and very well paid, so it is a chance, she said. It is a chance to have a normal life, to be able to live your life fully and give this to your children.

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Career Colleges Ontario said in a statement that it is hopeful that OSAP will be restored without delay for students at compliant institutions. Our position has been consistent: concerns about some institutions should not result in students at compliant colleges losing access to the financial assistance they rely on, the association wrote. For many students, OSAP helps cover not only tuition, but also rent, food, transportation, books and other essential living costs, the statement said.

Opposition Criticizes Blunt Government Response

Restoring access for students at compliant institutions is urgent. NDP critic Peggy Sattler said students at institutions who have always followed the rules should never have been caught up in this in the first place. Students did all the right things, she said. They are pursuing careers in professions that we desperately need in Ontario, and they are being punished for this minister's incompetence.

Interim Liberal leader John Fraser said students cannot wait until the new year. People live paycheque to paycheque, he said. The premier does not understand that. Quinn has also said the government is reaching out to banks to try to secure third-party loans for students while OSAP is paused.

But he has not given any updates on that in the month since making the announcement. The OSAP pause has hit paramedic students bound to work in underserved areas. Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner suggested the government is in panic mode. I think the government knows they have completely mismanaged the OSAP file, and they do not know what to do about it, he said.

Quinn made a video with Ford at Queen's Park on Wednesday. In it, Ford redirects OSAP concerns to job creation and Canada-US relations.