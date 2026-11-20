Ford Motor Co. has reopened its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant to produce F-Series Super Duty pickups after a two-year, $5-billion transformation, bringing about 2,000 workers back and marking a major bet on Canadian manufacturing amid ongoing trade tensions.

Ford Motor Co. has officially reopened its Oakville, Ont. , assembly plant to build F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks, a $5-billion transformation that brings about 2,000 workers back to the site west of Toronto.

Ford Plant Relaunch Transforms Oakville Site

The plant, shuttered for more than two years, is already shipping vehicles and celebrated its relaunch on Friday with politicians, stakeholders and media. The milestone caps two years of construction and marks a rare piece of good news for Canada's auto sector. The retool was immense, said Bev Goodman, president and CEO of Ford of Canada. We did take it down to the studs effectively, she said in an interview.

Also read Ford Relaunches Oakville Plant for F-Series Super Duty Production

Everything that was in the plant came out. The project included a new stamping shop on previously empty land, Ford's first stamping plant in Canada, where flat metal sheets are moulded into body panels and parts. Other funding went to Ford's Windsor facilities, including the Essex engine plant, which is being expanded to support production of the 7.3-litre engine line.

Ford announced in July 2024 that it would assemble Super Duty trucks in Oakville, adding capacity of up to 100,000 units a year and creating nearly 2,000 jobs. The plant made 3,488 trucks in October. Oakville production supplements Ford's Super Duty plants in Kentucky and Ohio. The company needed a third site to meet customer demand, Goodman said, and Oakville made sense after production of the Lincoln Nautilus and Ford Edge ended there.

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The federal and Ontario governments contributed $313-million and $156-million, respectively, to the $5-billion total. Premier Doug Ford, federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and Unifor national president Lana Payne were scheduled to attend Friday's celebration. Joly announced $465 million for the Ontario Ford plant. The reopening comes a few months after Ford employees ratified a new three-year collective agreement that included wage increases and job security, and renewed a no-closure agreement and program commitments at all Ford facilities.

Contract Talks Progress At Ford And GM

Payne had praised the retool during summer contract negotiations, when Unifor selected Ford as its target to open pattern bargaining. Talks were very collaborative, Goodman said. Deals have been reached with Ford and General Motors, but contract talks with Stellantis remain at a standstill after that company sold its Brampton, Ont. , plant to defence contractor Roshel.

The Oakville plant opened in 1953 and previously built the Ford Edge. It closed in 2024 for a planned $1.8-billion transformation into an electric vehicle hub, including vehicle and battery pack assembly. Ford had planned to start EV production in 2025 but pushed that back amid slowing demand and to allow more time for battery technology development. Ford scrapped the EV plan and switched to Super Duty trucks, meaning some employees returned a year earlier than expected.

Other automakers have also halted EV projects in Canada. Honda Motor Co. froze development on its $15-billion EV complex in Alliston, Ont. , and General Motors ended BrightDrop electric van production last year. Goodman said the company committed to Oakville production before the U.S. announced 25-per-cent tariffs on heavy-duty trucks in October 2025.

Asked why Ford did not delay the restart, she said, We made a commitment to our employees and made a commitment to our business, and we've retained those commitments, which is important to Ford. She said Ford supports renewal of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Our investments are long term, she said. And they underscore that Canada is very, very important in our global Ford plan.

Goodman said demand for Super Duty trucks remains surprisingly resilient because they serve a specific need. It is highly utilized by our commercial customers, people who need their trucks for their farms, to be upfit into an ambulance, to work on construction sites and so on, she said. It is a very different marketing proposition and approach than what you see if you're trying to sell a Bronco Sport to a first-time buyer.

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Super Duty Demand Remains Resilient

The F-Series is the top-selling commercial truck in Canada, Ford says. Including the smaller F-150, the F-Series was the best-selling vehicle in Canada and the United States in 2025, beating the Toyota RAV-4, according to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. Some Oakville trucks will use the 7.3-litre V8 gasoline engine made at Ford's Windsor plant, where the company recently announced a US$500-million investment.

So what's really cool here is you're going to have a vehicle built in Oakville with engines from Windsor, said Flavio Volpe, head of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association. Goodman said adding Oakville capacity lets Ford meet demand, deliver more configurations and shorten order times. She spoke of the plant's transformation from an almost empty factory to a full employee parking lot.

Seeing the activity over that time period with the folks who were transforming the plant and now to have the employees back working full time is just something to be really proud of, she said. Volpe said the reopening signals Ford believes Canada and the U.S. will eventually eliminate tariffs and return to the continental free-trade agreement. It's a very public bet that they think they'll have tariff peace between Canada and the U.S., he said.

He called the reopening a rare bit of good news for parts suppliers rocked by financial crises, market shocks, a pandemic and now trade war over the past 30 years. Ford is a really good customer to have, Volpe said. They pay on time and they're solid on their volumes. Still, Ontario's auto industry faces challenges.

Auto Industry Faces Trade And Tariff Challenges

Stellantis sold its idled Brampton plant this month and halted its Windsor assembly line for several weeks this fall. General Motors laid off workers in Oshawa in January and ended electric van production in Ingersoll last year. The shocks have taught parts makers not to depend on a single customer, Volpe said, and most parts plants now serve two or three customers. Vehicles made in Canada are currently tariffed at 25 per cent, minus U.S. content.

In August, President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on all vehicles, auto parts and steel from Canada to 50 per cent on Jan. 1. Prime Minister Mark Carney said recently that trade talks with the U.S. are making progress, but Ottawa won't accept a deal that doesn't allow for a viable auto sector. That came three months after Canada pulled out of trade talks over last-minute U.S. demands that included a hit to Canada's auto sector.

Goodman said the industry is integrated across North America and has been for decades. It is what makes us efficient and it is what enables us all to compete against competitors from other markets, she said. Our discussions with governments on both sides of the border is really about advocating for policy that supports and also strengthens that connected, integrated North American auto industry. It's been successful for decades and we need to get back to that. Ford and other automakers continue monitoring new developments.