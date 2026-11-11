Ford urges Carney to block Chinese EV kit assembly at Brampton plant after Stellantis sale

Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney urging Ottawa to prevent Chinese-made EV kits from being assembled at the sold Stellantis Brampton plant. The sale to Roshel has sparked union backlash and federal vows to protect workers.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has called the sale of Stellantis' Brampton assembly plant to defence manufacturer Roshel unacceptable and vowed to protect workers. His government also said it plans to fully enforce its rights under Stellantis agreements and will use the full force of the law to bring justice to workers, according to Industry Minister Melanie Joly.

Despite those public comments, sources say the federal government knew about the sale talks and did not stand in the way. CTV News reported Tuesday, based on sources, that Carney's government was actively and intensively involved in negotiations with Stellantis and Roshel that ended in the agreement to sell the plant. Ontario Premier Doug Ford is now urging the federal government to ensure Chinese-made EV kits are not assembled at the Brampton facility.

Also read Stellantis’ agreement to sell Brampton plant a ‘betrayal,’ Carney says

Ontario Premier Urges PM to Block Chinese EV Kits

In a letter obtained by CTV News dated Nov. 10, the day after the sale was announced, Ford wrote directly to the prime minister. We cannot undermine the future of Canada and Ontario's automotive sector by allowing the introduction of Chinese-made knock-down kits at the Stellantis Brampton facility, to which Ontario remains strongly opposed, Ford wrote. Based on our recent discussion, I welcome the federal government's alignment with Ontario's position.

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A Chinese EV kit is essentially an electric vehicle manufactured largely in China, then shipped to another country such as Canada in pieces to be assembled into a finished car. Multiple sources with knowledge of negotiations told CTV News that Stellantis plans to re-lease 25 per cent of the plant from Roshel to assemble affordable EVs for Canadian customers. The company would retain a portion of the workforce to do so.

Industry sources say they are concerned that means the assembling of Chinese EV kits, or even fully manufacturing the cars. The federal government has publicly opposed the former but not the latter. Ford's letter urges the prime minister to remain opposed to the kits. We must remain aligned in our efforts to protect and expand Ontario and Canada's automotive footprint, Ford wrote.

Canada's Industrial Base at Risk from Foreign Kits

Fortifying Ontario and Canada's industrial base, including a strong and growing automotive sector, is foundational to creating and realizing generational economic opportunities. In addition to the prime minister, the letter was copied to Industry Minister Melanie Joly, Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli, Unifor National President Lana Payne, and Auto Parts Manufacturer Associate President Flavio Volpe.

Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov has said his company is simply unable to take over Stellantis' commitments to unionized workers, adding that they understand the frustration from impacted workers. In his letter, Ford said replacing made-in-Canada vehicles with made-in-China kit production would lead to thousands of job losses. In Brampton alone, the premier said it would cause a direct employment loss of more than 7,500 jobs that would be replaced only by a few hundred assembly positions.

Joly has said on multiple occasions that she opposes the knock-down kits. In April, she told reporters in Vancouver, We can't bring cars in a kit to Canada. Why? Because one of the big parts of our auto industry is actually linked to the fact that we have a big auto parts sector with 200,000 workers.

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The federal government, however, is open to Chinese EVs being manufactured in Canada. In June, after meeting with four Chinese car manufacturers, Joly told reporters that all the companies she met with are willing to explore creating joint ventures in Canada in order to produce in Canada. The minister stipulated any arrangement would have to meet specific conditions, including a localized supply chain and Canadian control of the joint venture.

Federal Minister Faces Backlash over China Talks

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu visited one of those Chinese automakers, Chery, and posted online that he had done so to discuss their upcoming models and hear about their plans to introduce affordable EVs to Canadians. His comments were criticized by Unifor National President Lana Payne. Thousands of autoworkers are fighting to save their jobs, including in Minister Sidhu's own riding of Brampton, she wrote.

Anyone who understands the auto industry knows the problem China poses to 100,000s of jobs here in Canada and across North America and to the entire manufacturing industry. Unifor is opposed to the sale of the Stellantis Brampton plant. Payne accused Stellantis of betraying its employees with an underhanded deal to sell the plant and walk away from its commitments to our members. A meeting between the union, Joly and Stellantis is scheduled for Thursday in Toronto.

In a statement to CTV News, Volpe wrote that the Premier has always understood that the industrial strength of the Ontario auto sector comes from Canadian companies that make up the supply chain. He knows that the Chinese kit proposals are a direct threat to the viability of hundreds of Canadian companies and their 100,000 workers. We appreciate that.