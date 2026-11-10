Ford Government Public Safety Poll Shows Ineffectiveness Rating

Internal polling reveals Ontario voters view the Progressive Conservative government as largely ineffective on public safety issues including auto theft and drug use.

Internal polling conducted earlier this year indicates that the Doug Ford government is perceived by many Ontario residents as largely ineffective in addressing critical public safety concerns. The data, gathered during March by Leger Polling on behalf of the provincial government, reveals a significant disconnect between official policy narratives and the realities experienced by citizens across the province. Respondents expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government's handling of auto theft, public drug use, and the management of repeat offenders who continue to impact community safety.

Survey Results and Demographic Divides

The Leger Polling survey gathered opinions from more than 2,000 respondents across Ontario to gauge public sentiment on various safety issues. The results indicate that most Ontarians who identified specific safety concerns believe current provincial efforts have failed to address them effectively. The survey highlighted a notable demographic divide, finding that women are significantly more likely than men to view government actions as ineffective. When asked about specific challenges such as repeat offenders returning to neighborhoods, vehicle theft, and mental health crises in public spaces, less than one in five respondents felt the government was managing these issues successfully. Awareness of specific policy measures was also low, with only 29 percent of participants aware of pledges to strengthen the bail system.

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Government Spending and Legal Defenses

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner's office has strongly defended the government's record despite the negative polling data. A spokesperson for Kerzner, Saddam Khussain, stated that the province is investing more than $3 billion to expand jail capacity and hire additional judges and court staff. The government emphasizes the creation of specialized prosecutor teams focused on violent crime and bail cases. Khussain described these measures as historic tough-on-crime initiatives designed to keep violent and repeat offenders behind bars. The government is also actively lobbying the federal government to amend the Criminal Code to restore mandatory minimum sentencing and restrict bail availability for certain categories of offenders.

Opposition Criticism and Treatment Gaps

Political opponents argue that the polling data serves as a critical wake-up call for the Progressive Conservatives regarding their broader social strategies. Kristyn Wong-Tam, the NDP economic development critic, pointed to severe delays in addictions treatment as evidence of systemic failure. She noted that it now takes months for individuals to access residential treatment beds, leaving those suffering from substance use disorders without timely recovery opportunities. This criticism aligns with broader concerns about the adequacy of support systems for vulnerable populations who are increasingly visible in public spaces due to a lack of available care options.

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Polling Methodology and Communication Strategy

The internal study, which was released following a freedom of information request by CBC News, suggests that the government needs to improve its communication strategy regarding its safety initiatives. The pollster noted that while awareness of closing encampments is high, 69 percent of respondents still view this action as ineffective. To address the low awareness of other efforts, such as hiring more correctional officers, the research recommends implementing a regionally and demographically targeted communications campaign. This recommendation highlights the need for the government to better articulate the scope and purpose of its extensive spending and legislative changes to the public.

Public Sentiment on Housing and Leadership

Beyond safety metrics, the polling data shows that concerns about public safety ranked lower than issues like the cost of living and health care at the time the survey was conducted. However, specific issues like encampments remain potent points of friction. Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner argued that the results should motivate the government to shift its policies on homelessness toward a renewed focus on supportive housing. Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford's rhetoric against judges has drawn comparisons to United States political figures by the political opposition, further complicating the narrative around crime and justice in Ontario. The government continues to maintain that its comprehensive suite of measures is the correct path forward despite the mixed public reception.