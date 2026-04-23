Ford Government Passes Budget Bill Amidst FOI Controversy

Ontario’s spring budget has passed, but not without significant opposition due to changes to Freedom of Information laws allowing the Premier and cabinet to keep records secret and retroactively avoiding a court order to release cellphone logs.

The Ontario government, led by Premier Doug Ford, has successfully passed its spring budget bill despite significant and vocal opposition centered around substantial changes to the province’s Freedom of Information ( FOI ) legislation.

The bill, which underwent a final vote on Thursday, introduces provisions that allow the Premier and his cabinet ministers to maintain the confidentiality of their office records, effectively shielding them from public scrutiny. This move has sparked considerable controversy, with critics arguing it undermines transparency and accountability within the government. The legislation also operates retroactively, meaning it nullifies a previous court order requiring Premier Ford to release logs of government-related calls made on his personal cellphone.

This retroactive application is a key point of contention, raising concerns about the government’s willingness to comply with judicial rulings and established legal processes. The impetus for these changes stems from a court battle earlier this year. In January, a court ruled that Premier Ford was obligated to release the aforementioned cellphone records in response to a Freedom of Information request filed by Global News, a request supported by the Information and Privacy Commissioner.

Ford initially refused to comply, citing concerns about the confidentiality of communications with constituents. He argued that releasing the records, even with redactions to protect personal information as is standard practice with FOI requests, would violate the privacy of individuals who had contacted him. The government’s decision to push this legislation through, particularly with its retroactive clause, suggests a determination to circumvent the court’s decision and establish broader protections for the Premier’s and cabinet’s communications.

The late-night session at Queen’s Park, convened specifically to finalize the vote before a week-long break for constituency work, further fueled accusations of a rushed and undemocratic process. During the legislative session, members of the public in the gallery actively protested the bill, repeatedly chanting “F-O-I” to express their disapproval. The final vote tally was 57-33, demonstrating a clear partisan divide on the issue.

Opposition parties have been particularly scathing in their criticism, highlighting the crucial role that FOI laws have played in uncovering government missteps and holding officials accountable. They point to instances such as the Greenbelt scandal, where land previously protected from development was opened for housing, and the accidental release of dozens of prisoners, as examples of issues that came to light only through FOI requests.

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser sharply questioned the timing and nature of the changes, suggesting the government is attempting to conceal damaging information. He pointedly remarked on the retroactive nature of the law, implying that the government has something significant to hide on the Premier’s cellphone. Premier Ford, however, defended the legislation, asserting that it is intended to protect the privacy of constituents who share confidential information with him.

He claimed that no other Premier in Canadian history has publicly shared their personal cellphone number for direct communication with the public and that releasing his call logs would expose him to potential lawsuits. Beyond the FOI changes, the budget bill also encompasses a range of other measures, including the merging of conservation authorities, the capping of ticket resale prices, the extension of the One Fare program for public transit, and a tax cut for small businesses.

However, it is the alterations to FOI legislation that have dominated the debate and drawn the most intense criticism, raising fundamental questions about transparency, accountability, and the public’s right to know





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