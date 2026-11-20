Ontario politics intensifies as Doug Ford challenges US tariffs, Bonnie Crombie launches mayoral bid, and Mark Carney defends national unity.

Ontario political leaders are actively reshaping the province's stance on federal relations and local governance while national figures defend Canadian sovereignty against external pressure. Premier Doug Ford recently emphasized a tough negotiation stance with US officials, while Bonnie Crombie confirmed her return to municipal leadership in Mississauga. Simultaneously, Liberal Leader Mark Carney addressed controversial remarks about the country's integrity, signaling a unified front on national identity issues.

Ford Stresses Firmness During Stellantis Negotiations

Ontario Premier Doug Ford stated that his recent meeting with Stellantis officials was challenging yet productive. He explicitly told reporters that the government does not want the facility to be closed or sold. The meeting was also attended by Federal Industry Minister Melanie Joly and Unifor National President Lana Payne. Ford used this platform to reiterate his commitment to protecting local manufacturing jobs against potential closures.

Also read Politics Insider: Carney compares trade talks with China and the U.S.

Carney Rejects Nationality Comments from Bloc Leader

Liberal Leader Mark Carney firmly rejected comments made by Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet. Blanchet had referred to Canada as an artificial country during a political discourse. Carney made his response during a campaign stop at Seneca Polytechnic in King City, Ontario, on Saturday morning. He described the nation as incredible and expressed deep pride in his Canadian identity, highlighting the achievements of the country.

Crombie Confirms Return to Mississauga Mayoral Race

Bonnie Crombie confirmed to CTV News that she will register to run for mayor of Mississauga on Tuesday. She served as the city's mayor for a decade from 2014 to 2024. Crombie originally succeeded longtime mayor Hazel McCallion. She resigned from the mayoral office in 2024 after winning the Ontario Liberal Party leadership race the previous year, marking her first bid for the position since stepping down.

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Ford Challenges US Stance on Energy and Tariffs

Premier Ford urged Prime Minister Mark Carney to fight aggressively during his upcoming trip to Washington, D.C., next week. Ford criticized the previous administration's tariff plan on all Canadian imports. He threatened to cut off energy supplies to the United States, specifically mentioning impacts on Michigan and New York State. Ford stated that Canada will never accept being the fifty-first state of the United States.

Toronto Festival Tragedy Prompts Complex Investigation

A complex investigation is underway following a shooting at a popular Latin street festival in Toronto. Two men were killed and at least four others were seriously injured on Saturday night. The incident occurred during the first night of this year's Salsa on St. Clair event. Thousands of attendees, including families and children, were present when gunshots rang out shortly after 8 p.m.

Next Steps in Political and Trade Relations

Another talk between Canadian and US officials is set to take place next week regarding tariffs. Ford described the previous two-hour meeting at the U.S. Department of Commerce as productive. Meanwhile, Carney continues his campaign efforts across Ontario. Ford remains focused on defending Ontario's industrial interests and energy leverage against federal and international pressures.