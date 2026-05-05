Ford Criticizes Stiles for ‘Trump-Style Rhetoric’ as Political Tensions Rise

Premier Doug Ford condemns opposition leader Marit Stiles for divisive language, while Quebec renews the notwithstanding clause for Bill 96. Meanwhile, a Windsor man receives a lifetime weapons ban, and the Rolling Stones announce a new album. Plus, shopping trends and legal updates.

Ford criticizes Stiles for ‘Trump-style rhetoric’ as she accuses government of ‘clutching its pearls’ over prison comment. In a heated exchange, Premier Doug Ford condemned opposition leader Marit Stiles for what he described as divisive and inflammatory language, comparing her rhetoric to that of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Stiles fired back, accusing the government of overreacting to her comments about prison conditions, stating they were merely highlighting systemic issues. Meanwhile, Quebec’s Education Minister Bernard Fréchette announced plans to renew the notwithstanding clause for Bill 96, a controversial language law, as the legislature resumes. The move has sparked debates about linguistic rights and government overreach.

In lighter news, the polka-dotted Quebec math-rock duo Angine de Poitrine will perform at Fan Park on July 8, promising an energetic and unique musical experience. Political speculation is also rife as Conservative MP Alex Nuttall hints at a major announcement regarding his political future, leaving observers wondering about potential shifts in the party’s leadership. In Windsor, a man received a lifetime weapons ban and a four-year prison sentence for gun-related offences, underscoring the ongoing challenges with firearm violence.

South of the border, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s influence looms large as voters head to the polls in Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan, with analysts watching for signs of his impact on the elections. Tech stocks dragged the S&P/TSX composite lower, while U.S. markets saw gains, reflecting mixed investor sentiment. The Rolling Stones announced the July 10 release of their new album ‘Foreign Tongues,’ marking a highly anticipated return to the music scene.

In legal news, a jury is deliberating in the assault trial of former Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a case that has drawn significant media attention. France has launched a new initiative offering one-euro university meals for all students, aiming to address food insecurity among young people.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT conversations have become a valuable source of evidence in criminal investigations, raising questions about privacy and digital forensics. In shopping trends, a Canadian shampoo and conditioner duo has gained popularity for its transformative effects on scalp and hair health, while a smart laundry basket is being praised for resolving household conflicts. Budget-conscious shoppers are also taking advantage of last-minute beauty discounts ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale





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