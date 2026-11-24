Premier Doug Ford supports Mayor Olivia Chow's use of strong mayor powers to replace city manager Paul Johnson and two deputies, with Stephen Conforti named interim city manager.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is getting a vote of confidence from Premier Doug Ford after her surprise decision to use strong mayor powers to replace the city manager.

Ford said the mayor was elected with a mandate and has the right to make staffing changes. He spoke to reporters at Queen's Park on Tuesday. The mayor was elected with a mandate, Ford said. I had an opportunity to speak with her yesterday.

Also read Toronto's top bureaucrat leaving city hall, says Chow

Premier Ford Backs Olivia Chow Strong Mayor Powers

She is in charge, and if she wants to do that and bring in another person, good luck to her. At the end of the day, she will be sitting in front of the cameras, not the CAO or the city manager. Ford's comments came a day after Chow confirmed she had used her strong mayor powers to replace Paul Johnson as city manager. The powers were granted to Toronto's mayor by the Ford government in 2022.

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Two deputy city managers also departed along with Johnson. Chow said the move was part of a reorganization of the city administration. It was not clear why that necessitated a staff change. The city's chief financial officer, Stephen Conforti, is replacing Johnson on an interim basis.

The announcement raised the eyebrows of some councillors. They said they were surprised at the decision, especially as the move comes right before the latest budget process is set to begin. Chow has also said in the past that she would rather not use strong mayor powers. She said she favours making consensus through council instead.

Ford Confirms Intention of Strong Mayor Powers Usage

Ford said Tuesday that Chow used the powers in the way he intended and backed her decision. It is the mayor that is being held accountable, so that is the reason we put it in place, he said. And good luck to the mayor. We look forward to continuing working with the mayor on all sorts of issues.

We continue to have a great relationship, and I will continue working with Mayor Chow any way I can. As the city's top civil servant, Johnson's salary was more than half a million dollars. The deputy mayors made $100,000 to $150,000 less. It is not clear what the staffing changes will cost the city in severance.

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York Region Chair Steven Del Luca Announces Departure

Also on Monday, newly appointed York Region Chair Steven Del Luca confirmed the departure of the chief administrative officer for the region. He used strong chair powers recently granted to him by the province. Former mayor John Tory weighed in on Olivia Chow using strong mayor powers to shake up City Hall. He also commented on municipal hiring freezes.

The article was published on November 24, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. EST. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks at a housing announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. The image is credited to THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan.