Ford Adopts Wait-and-See Approach to Scott's Legal Issues

Premier Doug Ford has taken a cautious stance regarding Sault Ste. Marie MPP Chris Scott's ongoing legal issues, stating that he will wait to see how the situation unfolds before commenting on the possibility of Scott's return to the Progressive Conservative Party. Scott faces charges of assault, including one count alleging the use of a high chair as a weapon. Despite being removed from the party following his arrest, Scott hopes to return to the Progressive Conservatives once the charges are dropped.

Premier Doug Ford has adopted a cautious stance regarding Sault Ste. Marie MPP Chris Scott and his ongoing legal issues. Scott was arrested by Toronto Police on September 21, 2025, following an incident that allegedly occurred two days prior.

Court documents reveal that Scott was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie on September 19. He faces charges of assault, with one count alleging the use of a high chair as a weapon. Scott has maintained his innocence and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Following his arrest, the Progressive Conservatives removed Scott from the party, and he now sits as an independent. When asked if Ford would consider welcoming Scott back into the party if the charges were dropped, Ford responded, 'I have no comment on that until we see what happens.

' However, a source close to Ford and the PCs told The Trillium's Charlie Pinkerton that the likelihood of Scott's return to the party is 'next to zero percent. ' In a recent interview, Scott expressed his hope to return to the Progressive Conservative Party, stating that 'getting these charges dropped and returning to a sense of normal' is his primary goal, including not being an independent





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Doug Ford Chris Scott Sault Ste. Marie Assault Charges Progressive Conservative Party Legal Issues

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