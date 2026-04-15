Ford Addresses Trade Talks, Economic Update Looms, and Other News Roundup

Ontario Premier Doug Ford discusses the impact of the new government's majority on trade talks, police watchdog probes a death in custody, and more.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford addressed the implications of the newly formed Carney government's majority on the ongoing trade discussions between Canada and the United States. Ford emphasized the importance of a strong and stable relationship with the U.S., particularly regarding critical sectors like automotive manufacturing, agriculture, and energy. He highlighted the potential for the new government's policies to impact existing trade agreements such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), formerly NAFTA. Ford's remarks came amidst concerns and discussions surrounding potential adjustments or modifications to trade frameworks due to shifts in political landscapes. He stressed the need for proactive engagement and collaboration with the federal government to ensure that Ontario's economic interests are protected and advanced during these crucial negotiations. Ford’s government is closely monitoring the situation.

Furthermore, Ford acknowledged the importance of a unified approach among Canadian provinces in dealing with the U.S. He underscored the necessity of presenting a consistent message and coordinated strategy in order to effectively advocate for Canadian interests. The Premier also touched upon the impact of the trade negotiations on businesses and communities within Ontario, recognizing that uncertainty in trade relations can create economic challenges. He emphasized the need for clear communication and updates from the federal government to keep businesses informed and prepared for potential adjustments. Ford reiterated his commitment to working with the federal government to find mutually beneficial solutions that will support economic growth and stability across the province and the country. He mentioned the need to explore all available avenues to safeguard Ontario's prosperity in the face of evolving global trade dynamics. The Premier concluded by reiterating the importance of maintaining open dialogue with the U.S., fostering strong diplomatic ties, and resolving trade disputes through constructive discussions and negotiations. He assured the public that his government would closely monitor the situation and would take the necessary steps to protect Ontario’s interests.

Simultaneously, several other significant developments are unfolding across various sectors. A police watchdog has launched a probe into a case from March involving a woman who died while in police custody. The investigation aims to determine the circumstances surrounding the death and whether any misconduct occurred. Details of the incident are being carefully examined, with the police watchdog gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and analyzing relevant documents. The outcome of the investigation will be of considerable interest to the public, as it is expected to provide clarity and transparency regarding the tragic incident and the police’s actions.

A video and photos documenting the aftermath of an overnight sinkhole that triggered a full closure at a busy London intersection have surfaced, showcasing the severity of the damage. This disruption has caused significant traffic delays and inconvenience to commuters, raising concerns about infrastructure maintenance and safety. Authorities are working to assess the extent of the damage, implement necessary repairs, and ensure the safety of the public. The investigation into the cause of the sinkhole is underway, with infrastructure experts examining the site to identify the factors contributing to the collapse. The incident highlights the importance of regular infrastructure inspections and preventative maintenance to prevent such occurrences in the future. Moreover, more than a dozen individuals have been charged with driving on a closed Ontario highway, highlighting the persistent challenges related to road safety and compliance with traffic regulations. This case serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with ignoring road closures and disregarding traffic laws. Authorities are taking steps to enforce traffic regulations and promote road safety, aiming to prevent accidents and protect the well-being of all road users.

In addition to these developments, the Carney Liberals are slated to table the spring economic update on April 28, which will outline the government's economic priorities and fiscal plans. The financial markets in both Canada and the U.S. have experienced an upswing, influenced by easing oil prices and the anticipation of diplomatic talks. These factors are contributing to a positive outlook among investors, as markets generally respond favorably to signs of easing tensions and potential economic growth. Meanwhile, the Canadian national team secured a victory against South Korea in the FIFA Series, with Gillies scoring twice. Also, details are provided for busiest airports in the world for 2025 and also lists the best Advent Calendars available for Canadians. Moreover, an article reviews a Canadian shampoo and conditioner, discussing its impact on hair health. Other articles offer recommendations for budget-friendly beauty products that are considered dupes of more expensive items. Information on last-minute beauty discounts available prior to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale concludes the news summary.





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Doug Ford Trade Carney Government Police Economic Update Markets

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Avi Lewis Unveils NDP Motion, Addresses Party Strategy and Criticizes LiberalsNDP Leader Avi Lewis held a press conference on Parliament Hill to announce a motion on surveillance pricing, address concerns about the Liberal government, and outline his strategy for rebuilding the party after a disappointing election. Lewis emphasized his commitment to the current caucus members and indicated key policy initiatives.

Read more »

BREAKING: Ford government to restrict number and duties of school board trusteesAfter musing about eliminating some elected school board elections altogether, the PCs are planning to curtail trustee powers instead

Read more »

Ford government to restrict number and duties of school board trusteesAfter musing about eliminating some elected school board elections altogether, the PCs are planning to curtail trustee powers instead

Read more »

‘Massive life decision at 2 a.m.’: Chris Pronger talks Oilers trade in new bookChris Pronger realized there was a captive audience. And the Stanley Cup-winning defenceman had plenty of stories, along with life lessons picked up from his winding journey, to share.

Read more »

Ford: Liberal Win Strengthens Carney's Hand in Trade Talks with TrumpOntario Premier Doug Ford comments on the federal Liberal win in recent byelections, stating it strengthens Prime Minister Mark Carney's position in ongoing trade negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump. Ford emphasizes the importance of a strong federal government for protecting Ontario's interests amid the trade war.

Read more »

Sports Roundup: Playoff Hopes, Trade Talks, and Tournament InsightsThis report covers a range of sports news, including Craig Button's assessment of the Jets' playoff chances, Maxx Crosby's perspective on a potential trade, World Cup commentary, and golf updates from McIlroy and Weir.

Read more »