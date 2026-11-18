Zachary Hourihane, known as The Swiftologist, still loves Taylor Swift but has abandoned obsessive stan devotion, arguing that critique is the ultimate act of love.

Taylor Swift remains one of the most dominant forces in music, but some of her most devoted fans are rethinking what devotion looks like. Zachary Hourihane, known online as The Swiftologist, has become a prominent voice in that shift.

He says he still loves Swift, but no longer treats fandom as blind, compulsive loyalty. Hourihane, now 30, first fell for Swift as a teenager watching her perform the 2006 song Our Story on MTV. He recalled her twirling on a porch, on a set that felt very American to him. As a young gay child, he found hope in how freely Swift could tell her own story and control her own destiny.

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By the time he watched her perform Love Story at the 2008 CMA Awards, he was ready to seek out other fans. That led him to fan forums and eventually Tumblr, where he connected with people who shared his intense fixation. He wanted to know everything about Swift and her career. His fandom reached rare heights.

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In 2013, when he was 17, he met Swift at a meet and greet in Singapore and cried so hard he stained her dress. She told him, I did not even like that dress anyway. He described the moment as sensory overload, like bringing a five-year-old to Disney World who cries the whole time. Two years later, after a show in Dublin, he met her again in an arrangement he said was made by her mother.

The Swiftologist Podcast Journey

In 2017, he achieved what he calls summiting Everest as a Swiftie when Swift invited him to her home for a listening party for new music. He had already been writing about pop culture and reviewing concerts for local blogs and publications. He married that experience to his obsession and became The Swiftologist. He launched his podcast, Evolution of a Snake: The Taylor Swift Fan Podcast, with fellow Swiftie Madeline Rubicam in 2019.

They met as teens. He posted his first YouTube video in 2020. Since then, he has built more than half a million followers across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram combined. He has attended 13 Eras Tour concerts.

Evolving Criticism of Swifts Music

His approach has increasingly mixed celebration with criticism. In 2023, he shared his view that an ethical billionaire does not exist, a pointed comment about Swift. More recently, his critiques have grown sharper, especially after the release of Swifts 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl, and additional tracks she released in September. Swift scored Grammy nominations this week for The Life of a Showgirl, including best album.

On Wednesday, she is set to perform at the Country Music Association Awards for the first time in 13 years. Even as she rides high, Hourihane says his relationship with her has changed. I still love Taylor and I still deeply appreciate what she has brought to my life, he said in an interview from Singapore, where he lives.

But also I think I am able to deprogram that kind of stan brain where it has to be an obsessive and compulsive devotion to her. He added that pushback from other Swifties makes him feel he is doing the right thing. And the more pushback I get from the Swifties, the more I am like, I am doing the right thing. I am making strides where they need to happen.

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Inspiration from Film Critics

Hourihane credits reading works by late film critic Pauline Kael, Janet Malcolm and Joan Didion with pushing him toward greater criticism. Malcolms book The Silent Woman: Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes had a particularly profound effect. He found it confrontational and said it deconstructs many myths about Plath. He sees an interesting relationship between Sylvia Plath and Taylor Swift, especially in how women identify with them.

While reading Malcolms book, he was astounded by the level of thinking and had an instinctive response: You are wrong. I do not like what you are saying. But when I read her argument, I could not fault any of her logic. For Hourihane, criticism is not betrayal.

He argues that the ultimate act of love is critique. When you really love a piece of art, you want it to be better, he said. He believes criticism is a public good that creates a third space where people demand more of artists and themselves. His evolution mirrors a broader cultural moment.

Broader Cultural Resistance to Fame

From pop culture to politics, people seem more resistant to blindly supporting their favorites. For some Swifties, the relationship to Swift is changing. Hourihane has become a proxy for those willing to say when they feel she has missed the mark. Swifts fandom remains among the most devout.

Yet Hourihanes example shows that devotion can include disagreement. He still runs his podcast, still posts video essays, and still calls himself a fan. But the blind love era, for him, is over.