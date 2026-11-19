The International Court of Justice ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority during a 2017 military campaign and ordered reparations, marking the first time the court has held a state responsible for genocide.

The United Nations top court ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority during a brutal 2017 military operation, marking the first time the International Court of Justice has found a state responsible for genocide.

The 15-judge panel ordered Myanmar to allow people who fled the violence to return home and to pay reparations. The ruling comes as the World Court also handles genocide allegations linked to the Gaza conflict and the war in Ukraine. It remains unclear how much of the decision can be implemented because the court has no enforcement power beyond reporting non-compliance to the UN Security Council.

Also read UN court rules Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya in 2017

ICJ Rules Myanmar Committed Genocide

ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said the court, in a 9-6 decision, found that Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine state, in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention. The panel, which included Navi Pillay, the respected international jurist who won the Nobel Peace Prize last month, rejected Myanmars defence that the 2017 campaign was a legitimate operation against insurgents.

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Iwasawa said the court finds that Myanmars security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers. The court said evidence showed Myanmar forces killed about 10,000 Rohingya.

The atmosphere following the hearing was electric, with lawyers and members of the Rohingya, some of whom had travelled thousands of kilometres to attend the reading, hugging and crying. I am beyond ecstatic today, hearing the judgment, being read out in detail, said Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya rights activist who sat in the courts ornate, wood-paneled Great Hall of Justice for the nearly three-hour reading of the ruling.

Rohingya Refugees Welcome Historic Judgment

A lot of those moments and instances that the judges really went into detail, it really validates the kind of experience that Rohingya have. In Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh, refugee Mohammad Rofik welcomed the recognition of the plight of the Rohingya. Today, the world could recognize and give the victory to the Rohingya community, not only the Rohingya community, he said. It is the victory of the whole community of Myanmar.

There was no immediate reaction from the Myanmar delegation in The Hague or from the government in Myanmar. The court ordered Myanmar to commit to reparations including allowing Rohingya safe, voluntary and dignified return to their place of residence. It ordered Myanmar to investigate, prosecute and punish people found to have committed genocidal acts and to pay compensation to Rohingya. The amount will be decided in later court proceedings.

An umbrella organization of Myanmar opposition groups said in a statement that the struggle for justice will continue, and this judgment must now be enforced, calling on the international community to ensure it is fully implemented. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the ruling a demonstration of international justice and a reaffirmation that impunity for such horrific acts must not stand.

U.K. Expels Myanmar Diplomat After Ruling

Shortly after the ruling was read, U.K. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said his government was expelling Myanmars defence attache from the U.K. and calling urgently for a UN Security Council session to discuss the judgment. In August 2017, Myanmars military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

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Under the 1948 convention, to establish that genocide occurred, the court had to find that there was an intent to destroy the Rohingya in whole or in part. About 1.2 million Rohingya refugees now live in Bangladesh, primarily in crowded camps across Coxs Bazar district, where they endure harsh conditions marked by fire hazards, infectious diseases, monsoon landslides, inadequate sanitation and strict work restrictions.

Court Rulings Impact Other Global Conflicts

In a 2007 judgment, the court said that Serbia violated the obligation to prevent genocide in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, when Bosnian Serb forces murdered some 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys in the Bosnian town. Judges at The Hague-based court have also been asked to rule on other allegations of genocide. South Africa has accused Israel of breaching the genocide convention during its offensive in Gaza, a claim Israel vehemently denies. That case is years from completion.

Ukraine also has a case pending against Russia. Shortly after Moscows full-scale invasion in February 2022, Kyiv accused Russia of fabricating genocide claims against Ukraine to justify the attack. Maria Elena Vignoli, senior international justice counsel at Human Rights Watch, said the International Court of Justices landmark ruling is long-awaited recognition of the suffering the Rohingya have endured from Myanmars military.

The ruling also provides a significant precedent for victims of genocide, and other grave crimes, across the world in their own quest for justice. Gambia, the Muslim-majority nation that launched the proceedings in 2019, two years after it peacefully ousted a longtime military dictator, Yahya Jammeh, who committed widespread abuses against civilians, has since seen a big push for accountability for the crimes committed by Jammehs regime. Outside the courtroom, Gambian Justice Minister Dawda Jallow paid tribute to the Rohingya.

The victory belongs to the Rohingya, he said. They survived, they testified, and today they were believed.