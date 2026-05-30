For 25 years, this internet high school has helped students from remote First Nations get their diplomas

The Keewaytinook Internet High School has celebrated 25 years of providing high school education to students in remote First Nations across northwestern Ontario. The program has seen record growth in graduates and has been successful in providing flexibility for students who work full time or have kids during the day.

For 25 years, students in remote First Nations across northwestern Ontario have been able to complete their high school education online through the Keewaytinook Internet High School (KiHS).

The program was formed with the goal of making education more accessible for those in the region's fly-in communities, many of which are too small to have their own high schools. Rather than moving hundreds of kilometres from home to an urban centre like Thunder Bay, these students are able to attend virtual lessons from a classroom setting in their community where a teacher-mentor is on site to help guide them.

This month, KiHS celebrated 63 graduates from the program - a 103 per cent increase from the previous year. The program was first launched in Keewaytinook Okimakanak's (KO) six communities: Deer Lake, Fort Severn, Keewaywin, McDowell Lake, North Spirit Lake, and Poplar Hill First Nations. The program has seen record growth in graduates, with a waitlist of other communities to come on board.

The objective is that the program assists communities in getting their own high school up and running in the community, should their community be of a size where that would make sense. The program was first launched to address the strain it takes on students, as young as 13 or 14 years old, to move away from home for school - and the importance of families having a choice to do things differently.

This year's graduates ranged in age from 17 to 57 years old. About 30 per cent of them came from the school's adult education program, said Laura Blair, KOBE'S enrolment supervisor. The program has been successful in providing flexibility for students who work full time or have kids during the day to come in the evenings and weekends. Graduates took part in a virtual ceremony, which included a livestream from each community.

This was followed by community feasts held in each participating First Nation. KOBE also hosted graduation banquets for students from Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School and Pelican Falls First Nations High School. The program has been successful in supporting students through the process of applying for post-secondary education, finding housing, and looking at all their options for different programs.

Stoddart said he hopes to double the number of communities connected to KiHS in the next 10 years, while also expanding the program to another province in the future





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Keewaytinook Internet High School First Nations High School Education Remote Communities Online Learning

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