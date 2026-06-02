Football World Cup: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid set for summer of transfer chaos

The summer transfer window is heating up with major moves that could reshape the sporting landscape for years to come. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are all in the spotlight as they prepare for the World Cup and the ballot box.

Football doesn't stop before the World Cup , and the news cycle is red-hot with moves that could reshape the sporting landscape for years to come.

The offices of the two giants of our league are drawing much of the attention, combining major election promises with huge transfer operations that are already sparking excitement among the fans. On the eve of a summer marked by international tournaments and the ballot box, squad planning and institutional management are intertwining in a frantic day.

From the offices of the capital to the latest updates from the Spanish national team, we break down the five headlines setting the agenda this Tuesday. The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, has announced that he will be the club's sporting director if he wins, a strategic move aimed at winning over the more traditional Madrid fanbase. In Argentina, they are taking the 'Spider's' arrival in Barcelona for next season as a done deal.

According to reports, the Brazilian star will sign a five-year contract, in what would be one of the most spectacular moves of the current summer transfer window. The Spanish national team will play a friendly against Iraq this Thursday at 21:00, and the federation is alarmed by the state of the ground, which currently has more than 700 seats ripped out, burnt patches of grass, and several irrigation outlets out of service.

According to AS, the Brazilian star's contractual future at Real Madrid is directly conditioned by his role in the World Cup. The international tournament could strengthen the forward's bargaining position at the negotiating table, as his demands continue to rise month by month, or on the contrary, leave him in a weakened position depending on his performances. The president of Atlético Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, has a new chapter after the defender's latest statements.

The former player spoke at a press conference and did not rule out buying the club from Nervión. He also defended himself from criticism by the club's main shareholders





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