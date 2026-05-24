Football Focus Celebrates 52 Years by Saying Farewell

After 52 years, Football Focus, the longest-running magazine show in the world, aired an emotional episode to bid farewell to its viewers. Anchored by veteran pundit Garth Crooks by his side, the programme reflected on its past while looking ahead to preview the final day of the Premier League season.

It was an emotional episode as long-time pundit Garth Crooks returned to Focus alongside Alex Scott to reflect on the show's past and preview the final day of the Premier League season.

Bob Wilson, the show's first presenter, ended the programme by saying 'All good things come to an end. Thank you to all of you at home for watching Football Focus for the last 52 years. We have had a ball.

'. Launched in 1974, Football Focus provided fans with interviews, analysis, and stories from across the game every lunchtime before the weekend's fixtures begin. The longest-running magazine show in the world began with a tribute to the programme, with its former presenters sharing their favourite memories from across the decades. Crooks ended the show by presenting Scott with a picture of herself and Bob Wilson, on behalf of the 'Football Focus family'.

Before handing over to Wilson, an emotional Scott said 'For 52 years, this show has done one thing. Week in, week out, it has brought football into your Saturday afternoons. Whether it was Bob Wilson or any of the brilliant people who sat in this chair after him, the thing that never changed was you - the fans. I won't pretend this isn't hard.

What I know is, the football doesn't stop, the stories don't stop. The goals, the drama, the heartbreak, the magic, none of that stops. It just finds a new home





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