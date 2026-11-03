Foodtastic offers $982 million for MTY Food Group as MTY replaces CEO

Foodtastic Inc. has made a public takeover offer for MTY Food Group valued at $982 million, or $43 per share, just as MTY replaced CEO Eric Lefebvre with board member Victor Mandel.

Foodtastic Inc. has publicly proposed a takeover of MTY Food Group Inc. valued at $982 million, offering $43 per share in cash. The Montreal-based bid, announced Tuesday, represents a 32 per cent premium over MTY's closing share price of $32.75 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

The offer came within minutes of MTY announcing that Victor Mandel, a member of its board, would immediately replace chief executive Eric Lefebvre. MTY did not give a reason for the leadership change and did not immediately comment on Foodtastic's proposal. Mandel said in a statement that his appointment is an opportunity to establish a new chapter for MTY, grounded in accountability, operational excellence and a clear commitment to delivering value for shareholders.

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Foodtastic CEO Criticizes MTY Potential

Foodtastic first made a proposal to the MTY board on Oct. 15 and reiterated it on Oct. 20. The company said it was disappointed the earlier offer was rejected. The new public pitch comes about two weeks after Foodtastic said MTY rebuffed a prior takeover attempt. Foodtastic chief executive Peter Mammas said he is pursuing MTY because he has long admired the business but believes it has room for improvement.

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MTY is a great company with excellent opportunities, but it has unfortunately not lived up to its full potential in recent years, he said in a statement. We are very excited about the proposed transaction and believe it would not only deliver full and certain value to MTY's shareholders but also would be an incredible combination for its franchisees and employees.

In a letter to MTY published Tuesday, Mammas said Foodtastic believes getting MTY's portfolio back on track requires patient, long-term focus, which is very difficult to do under the short-term pressure of public markets. Foodtastic has charged that MTY has acquired too many concepts, some good and some bad, and is not generating organic growth in the aggregate.

MTY Strategic Review Ends With Reshaping

MTY launched a strategic review in November 2025, when its stock was under pressure and rising prices, competition and economic volatility were threatening the business. The company warned the process could end in a sale, but when it wrapped up last month, there was no buyer and MTY instead opted to reshape its business, including work to optimize its portfolio of brands. The two companies are both headquartered in Montreal.

Foodtastic is behind 30 brands including Milestones, Freshii, Second Cup and Dunkin's forthcoming foray into Canada. MTY operates banners including Thai Express, Manchu Wok, Country Style and Big Smoke Burger. Foodtastic said it remains confident that MTY's shareholders will recognize the compelling value of its proposed transaction. MTY has not yet commented on the new public offer.