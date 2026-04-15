Food Suppliers Introduce Fuel Surcharges Amid Rising Oil Prices

Canadian food suppliers are adding fuel surcharges to shipments due to escalating crude oil prices. Major retailers like Sobeys and Loblaw are evaluating these new costs, while smaller grocers fear disproportionate impacts.

Several major Canadian food suppliers are implementing fuel surcharge s for their grocery clients, a move that follows a sharp escalation in crude oil prices. Maple Leaf Foods announced a $0.11 per kilogram surcharge on prepared meats and fresh poultry shipments starting April 6, citing 'developments in the Middle East' and a significant rise in fuel costs. The company emphasized this is a temporary adjustment tied to fuel price fluctuations and not an attempt to recoup other inflationary pressures.

Tree of Life, a subsidiary of U.S.-based KeHE Distributors, will introduce a $10 per shipment fuel surcharge effective April 22. This decision is driven by sustained increases in diesel fuel costs impacting their logistics and distribution. Tree of Life has stated they will remove the surcharge if diesel costs fall to a three-month average of $1.20 per litre or lower.

In response to escalating transportation expenses due to rising fuel and labour costs, Ontario-based meat supplier Brandt Meats is increasing its minimum order requirement to $1,000 for all deliveries starting May 4. The company indicated they can no longer fully absorb these increased costs.

Major grocery retailers are responding to these surcharges with varying degrees of resistance. Sobeys has stated it will refuse to pay fuel surcharges, citing the unpredictability of the fuel market and a commitment to customer value. Loblaw is engaged in ongoing discussions with suppliers and plans to challenge unjustified cost increases, including fuel surcharges. Metro also indicated it scrutinizes and negotiates supplier requests to ensure they are warranted and to mitigate customer impact. However, smaller and independent grocers express concern that they may lack the leverage to push back against these surcharges, potentially leading to an unequal distribution of rising fuel costs across the retail sector.





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